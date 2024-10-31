Scorpio to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Seek Solitude in Times of Vulnerability

In the course of life, there may be moments when you desire the solace of your own company. Such spells of solitude are usually sought after by some star signs when they feel blue in the aftermath of a crisis. They also seek space when they’re feeling awkward in a new city or school where it’s difficult for them to engage with others comfortably.

When these folks find themselves in unfamiliar territory and away from the embrace of their established social network, they tend to withdraw. They mainly crave a single-minded focus on their emotions and choose to embrace self-imposed isolation. Having said that, these individuals never feel left out even in their most vulnerable moments. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Leo

The bold and charismatic Leos are often the life of the party and are at the heart of their social circles. Even so, Leos are not immune to the isolating winds of change when they venture to a new arena by moving to a new city or country for work or education. In the midst of all that novelty and the hustle and bustle of a fresh environment, these fire signs might experience a deep sense of vulnerability.

They feel akin to a solo star that once shone brightly in the starry skies but now feels out of place. In these moments, the majestic Lions (the symbol of Leo) may momentarily enjoy the solitude that turns their roars into silent echoes.

Libra

Much like Leos, Libras are also intellectual souls who are recognized for their independence and wit. As a result, even in a comfortable atmosphere, they can distance themselves from others due to their distinctive and unconventional outlook on life. They possess a natural inclination to go the extra mile to assist others, yet, they frequently find themselves craving some space from the constant chatter of their social circle.

They may find themselves weaving a silken web of isolation around them when they undergo major life changes such as graduation, retirement, or even becoming a parent. This is because they need time to alter their social connections and let distant friendships or connections fade away. However, when they do manage to feel a semblance of normalcy, they seek solace in the comforting embrace of friends and family.

Virgo

Virgos are frequently preoccupied with their careers and objectives. They may intentionally separate themselves to work intensely in many instances, which might lead to feelings of independence and calm. Then there are times when Virgos choose solo holidays or meditative retreats due to their longing for seclusion. This could be a result of the vulnerability or insecurity they feel regarding their life’s purpose and destiny.

While they may appear to be social butterflies, mingling with others and enjoying life on the surface, Virgos are haunted by the specter of loneliness under the surface. After all, they are noted for their sensitivity and intense desire for emotional security. So, they keep their sentiments buried until they have processed them completely.

Scorpio

Many times, Scorpios may feel that their contact list is overflowing with numbers of their pals, but they still yearn for a unique sense of independence. They know that they can make a genuine connection at any point during tough times. However, they believe that feeling isolated is not about lacking friends but the need to enjoy their own company.

After all, sometimes, the company they desperately crave is their own. Hence, Scorpios thrive on feeling liberated when they are lonesome. They soon return to their social circles after deep spells of introspection.

These star signs appreciate the delicate balance between solitude and social connection. So, after relishing the thrills of their self-imposed isolation for a short time, they try to be more integrated into society as a whole.

