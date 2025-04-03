Does Khloé Kardashian Want More Kids? The Kardashian Star Says ‘I Just Acquire…’

Khloé Kardashian is making it clear she’s happy with the two children she has. The Good American co-founder, who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, recently hinted that she’s done expanding her family. Speaking on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, she shared her thoughts on parenting, relationships, and what she envisions for her kids’ future.

During a conversation with trainer Gunnar Peterson, Kardashian responded to his joke about having five kids by saying, “No, I’m good. I have my two, and then I just acquire other kids.” Peterson acknowledged that Kardashian has plenty of nieces and nephews to keep her busy, to which she laughed, “I take care of a lot of [people]. I’m good. I feel complete.”

While Kardashian is content with her current family dynamic, she has expressed a desire for her children to have a father figure in their lives. In an earlier podcast episode, she revealed that while she’s not ready to date after her split from Thompson, she hopes to set an example of a loving partnership for True and Tatum.

“I don’t need a man for anything, but I want them for companionship… and to create memories with,” she explained. “I want my kids to see that there’s a Mommy and a Daddy, even if it’s not their Dad.”

Kardashian has also been candid about True’s innocent misconceptions about her relationship with Thompson. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that her daughter still believes her parents are married. While Kardashian sees the value in protecting her children from adult issues, she hopes to model a healthy, loving relationship for them in the future.

As she focuses on raising her two kids, Kardashian seems certain that her family is complete—at least for now. However, with her strong ties to her extended family, it’s safe to say she’ll always have a house full of love and laughter.

