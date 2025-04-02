Rashmika Mandanna wears Korean loose pants with blazer and cap at Mumbai airport and it’s worth copying
Recently spotted at the airport, Rashmika Mandanna rocked a smart power suit paired with a floral cap.
Currently celebrating back-to-back successes with Chhaava and Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna also remains a favorite on fashion watchlists. Known for slaying one look after another, it’s no secret that she loves styling Korean-inspired fits. Recently snapped at the airport, she served some Korean-style inspiration with a boss-lady outfit and a chic accessory to stay cool in the heat. Let’s take a look at how she styled this look.
The Goodbye actor curated her outfit in a soft color palette of grey and white. She started with a stylish white cropped top, looking absolutely adorable. The round-neck cut added just the right amount of smart edge to her business casual ensemble. Playing it safe, she paired her look with a black mask to tackle the dust.
Rashmika paired her top with white wide-legged trousers featuring a single-button closure, adding the perfect Korean twist to her look. The simple style of the T-shirt was complemented by the relaxed fit of the pants. Always making a statement with her airport outfits, she elevated her look with a chic blazer.
Adding a pop of contrast to her neutral outfit, Mandanna opted for a grey blazer. The double-breasted layer featured a longline yet tailored fit. Keeping it light for the hot weather, she stylishly folded up the sleeves. Sticking to the original palette of her look, she completed the ensemble with a pair of white shoes.
The Dear Comrade star kept her accessories minimal yet stylish, opting for small gold-toned hoop earrings. Proving her love for understated fashion, she added a cute touch with a grey cap featuring delicate daisy embroidery.
Letting her natural locks flow, Rashmika kept her makeup fresh and effortless. Perfect for a day of travel, she went for a hydrated base, a hint of blush, and a touch of highlighter, finishing off with a matte nude lip shade.
What do you think of the actor’s latest airport look?
