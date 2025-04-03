Good Partner 2 confirmed: Will Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun reprise roles in new season of courtroom drama?

Good Partner will return for Season 2! The popular legal drama was given the go-ahead for a second season on April 3, 2025, according to Daily Sports. The true question, however, is: what sort of legal chaos are we in for this time, who is new, and who is returning? Not to mention the greatest mystery: who will portray the antagonist and the protagonist?

"Since the production is still in its early stages, details regarding filming, the broadcast schedule, and the cast have yet to be decided," SBS said due to the growing buzz. Fans are already thrilled for what's to come, even though that leaves a lot up in the air.

Good Partner, which debuted in 2024, captivated viewers with its creative approach to legal drama, captivating female leads, and insightful storytelling. The show revolved around Jang Na Ra's character, Cha Eun Kyung, a 17-year veteran divorce attorney at Law Firm Daejung. She is confident, brutal, and always puts winning her cases—even if it means breaking the law—first. However, when she is paired with Han Yu Ri, a rookie lawyer played by Nam Ji Hyun, her perfectly ordered world is completely disrupted.

They clash over cases, ethics, and nearly everything else, but as they navigate the world of divorce law together, both begin to change. The storyline shifts in Cha Eun Kyung's world when she faces her own divorce. She had everything under control but fate had something else restored for her. Alongside them, fellow lawyers Jung U Jin and Jeon Eun Ho add more layers to the drama, intensifying every case.

The show became an instant favourite, peaking at 17.7% viewership according to Nielsen Korea, proving that fans couldn’t get enough of the legal battles and emotional depth. Jang Na Ra’s performance was so convincing that she even snagged her first-ever SBS Drama Award in 2024—an iconic moment since her debut at 23. Directed by Kim Ga Ram and written by Choi Yoo Na, Good Partner sets the standard high for legal dramas. With Season 2 confirmed, all eyes are on what’s next.

