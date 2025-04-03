Premalu OTT Release: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil led sixth highest grossing Malayalam film online

The Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu premiered in theaters on February 9, 2024. The film received critical acclaim from audiences and went on to become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Now, it is all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Premalu

Premalu presented a heartwarming tale of love and received widespread applause after its theatrical release. Now, the film is available for streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Announcing the release on X, the streaming platform shared a clip from the movie and wrote, “I loved her the moment I saw her! Watch #Premalu on #JioHotstar.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Premalu

The plot of Premalu explores themes of love, rejection, marriage, and the search for a life partner, all through the amusing experiences of its protagonist, Sachin—a young man labeled as lacking the qualities of an ideal partner.

The film begins on Sachin’s last day at engineering college, where he faces a harsh rejection from the girl he loves.

This unlucky turn of events pushes Sachin to plan a move to England, but his visa gets rejected. Left with no choice, an old school acquaintance convinces him to shift to Hyderabad and prepare for the GATE examinations.

Life takes an unexpected turn for Sachin when he meets Renu—a strong, independent, and hardworking young woman with clear priorities and a well-defined vision of the life partner she wants.

Advertisement

What follows is the collision of Renu and Sachin’s completely different worlds, as Sachin goes to great lengths to win over the woman he has fallen in love with.

Cast and crew of Premalu

Premalu features a stellar cast, including Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Althaf Salim, Meenakshi Raveendran, George Wincent, Mathew Thomas, and others in pivotal roles.

The film is written and directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Shyam Pushkaran. The musical score is jointly composed by M. M. Keeravani and Vishnu Vijay.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar looks unrecognizable in clean-shaven avatar; gets spotted at Chennai airport ahead of Good Bad Ugly’s release