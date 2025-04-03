Why Val Kilmer’s Instagram Post in a Batman Mask Is Touching Fans Worldwide After Sudden Death? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Val Kilmer, known for his roles in Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever, has passed away at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed that he died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday after battling pneumonia.

The actor, who had been open about his health struggles in recent years, was widely respected for his contributions to Hollywood.

One of Val Kilmer’s last Instagram posts has gained attention following his passing. On February 23, 2025, he shared a video of himself putting on a Batman mask while sitting with artist David Choe. Kilmer famously portrayed the Caped Crusader in the 1995 film Batman Forever.

In the video, he said, “It’s been a while,” as he placed the mask on his face and looked at the camera. Choe responded by saying, “You look great.”

Kilmer took on the role of Batman after Michael Keaton dropped out of the project. The film, directed by Joel Schumacher, became a box office success, earning over USD 336 million worldwide.

Reflecting on the role in a 1995 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kilmer said, “Everything was different about this job than I’d experienced before. The size of the character and how strange it was that Michael Keaton had decided not to do it, I just said yes without reading the script.”

Kilmer’s last Instagram post, shared on March 22, showcased one of his recent artworks. The piece was available for purchase on his website, and he described it in the caption: “It’s got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the campfire cools down but you’re still wide awake.”

Throughout his career, Kilmer was not only known for acting but also for his passion for painting and writing. He often shared his artwork with fans and remained active in creative projects despite his health challenges.

