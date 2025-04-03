Fans urge Jung Hae In to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun after 88-liner Im Si Wan’s Instagram clean-up amid Kim Sae Ron dating row

Kim Soo Hyun recently appeared in the initial episodes of G-Dragon's music variety show, Good Day, along with other 88-liners Jung Hae In, Im Si Wan, Lee Soo Hyuk and Hwang Kwang Hee. The first two were asked to star together with Kim Soo Hyun because of them being close friends and even vacationing together. However, since Kim Soo Hyun got embroiled in a dating controversy with minor Kim Sae Ron, both the show and his 1988-born friends were facing public pressure to cut ties with him.

Recently, Squid Game 2's Im Si Wan made a notable move by unfollowing all his previously followed 80 accounts on Instagram except his agency, Plum A&C, as of April 2, 9 AM KST. Fans speculated the reason for the same being their repeated comment requests of him unfollowing Kim Soo Hyun due to his ongoing scandal with Kim Sae Ron. Some even alleged that it would have been awkward for him to just unfollow one person so he cleaned up the full list except for his agency. Love Next Door's Jung Hae In also received similar comments but he continues to follow Kim Soo Hyun.

Now that his friend Im Si Wan did the needful, as felt by fans, they urged him to do the same. Some fans even previously took to social media to inform of their decision to boycott the works of people who had close ties with Kim Soo Hyun, including those of Jung Hae In and Im Si Wan. Amid the mounting fan pressure to cut social ties with Kim Soo Hyun, some showed consideration for his private life, commenting, “It's his personal connection; leave it alone" and "Why should fans dictate his friendships?"

Some others urged him to take action, commenting, "Please unfollow him for your own good" and "Whatever choice you make, we support you."

