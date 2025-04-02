Nimrat Kaur elevates her salon visit look with a luxury handbag worth Rs 4,43,000

While an effortless off-duty look is always a win, a black-and-white ensemble never disappoints. This classic combo keeps the outfit low-key yet balanced, and with the right accessories, it can be elevated to a noteworthy style. Nimrat Kaur seems to know this formula well, as she served a nonchalant yet stylish B&W look on her recent outing.

The Sky Force actress was recently spotted leaving a salon, looking refreshed in a chic shirt-over-jumpsuit ensemble. For her casual outing, the 43-year-old diva opted for a black jumpsuit featuring a straight neckline and a ruched waistline for a flattering cinched effect. The flared pants added to the effortless charm, making it a perfect pick for a hassle-free commute. She further layered a white linen shirt over her jumpsuit, complete with pockets for a polished touch.

The actress skipped a neckpiece and instead opted for elegant drop earrings, exuding effortless chic vibes. To complement her look, she added a stack of golden bangles and a sleek gold watch, bringing a hint of sparkle to her classic B&W ensemble.

However, the true highlight of the Airlift actress’s outfit was her luxury accessories. She elevated her look with a pair of Fendi black acetate sunglasses, featuring the brand’s signature monogram on the frame. These high-end shades, adorned with FF Diamonds hinges in gold-colored metal, came with a hefty price tag of Rs 41,886, adding a touch of opulence to her refined style.

Another attention-grabbing luxury piece from Nimrat Kaur’s casual outing was her leather bag from the luxe label The Row. The brown Margaux bag reportedly costs a whopping Rs 4,43,000.

Matching her footwear with the bag, The Lunchbox actress stylishly wore neutral-toned wedges with criss-cross ankle straps featuring golden pointy studs, adding a chic feminine touch. The wedges also gave her a statuesque appearance, complementing her balanced look.

Tossing her freshly retouched tresses straight out of the salon, Nimrat looked as fresh as morning dew in her luxury-infused B&W outfit.

