Dabba Cartel’s Anjali Anand reveals dance teacher made her wear his old T-shirts: ‘Gave a peck on my…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment.

Actress Anjali Anand, who was recently seen in Dabba Cartel with Shabana Azmi, recalled how her dance teacher controlled her life after her father’s death, when she was just eight years old. She also shared shocking details like he made her wear his old T-shirts, gave a peck on her lips and more.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Anjali Anand opened up about her dance teacher who attempted to create a familial bond with her. When asked if he isolated her while engaging in inappropriate behavior, she confirmed, stating that he tried everything.

She recalled being just eight years old, struggling to cope with her father’s passing. Exploiting her innocence, he claimed to be a father figure, and she believed in him. She added, “Then he started very slowly—he gave me a peck on my lips and said, ‘It is what dads do’."

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress further revealed that the ordeal continued for several years, with the dance teacher exerting complete control over her life. She shared that he dictated her appearance, forbidding her from leaving her hair open or wearing girls' clothes. She added, “He made me wear his old T-shirts so that I didn't look appealing to others.”

Recalling a pivotal moment, Anjali Anand talked about her sister’s wedding, where she met her late father’s best friend’s son. When he developed a crush on her and started talking to her, she realized, “This feels normal.” However, she shared that she felt trapped under her dance teacher’s control.

He monitored her closely, even tracking her itemized phone bills to see who she was messaging. When he found out that she was talking to the boy, his control intensified. He would wait outside her school every day, raising concerns among others. She added that, despite this, no one questioned his behavior or intervened.

The actress revealed that this lasted from the time she was eight until she turned 14. She then thanked her first boyfriend, whom she credited with helping her break free from his control.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anjali Anand was recently seen in Dabba Cartel. The film features Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, and Jyotika in key roles. The storyline centers around a group of ordinary women who covertly run a clandestine food delivery business with an interesting twist. This intense crime thriller premiered on Netflix on February 28.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

