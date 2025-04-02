Yay or Nay: Katrina Kaif turns desi girl in an ethnic suit worth Rs 48,500

Katrina Kaif is a fashionista at heart and does not shy away from showing it in her outfit choices. Always making a statement with every piece she wears, her ethnic looks are something fans always look forward to. Flaunting her Eid 2025 look, she picked a stylish salwar suit from Karan Torani with a posh price tag. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled this ethnic fit.

The Tiger 3 actress went for soft hues with this look and opted for a graceful light green color palette. Bringing back classic mesh fashion, she picked a longline kurta for her festive style. Designed over a soft mint-colored fabric, the top was layered with a transparent mesh fabric. What made it attractive? The white thread works over the mesh and the full-length design on the long sleeves.

Oozing total desi royalty vibes, the top boasted a round-neck design and full-length mesh sleeves. Ensuring the focus remained on the top, Katrina picked a simple pair of trousers. Fashioning a relaxed fit, the pants were designed in soft green fabric and flaunted a white lacy border at the hem.

How can an ethnic fit ever be complete without a dupatta? Finding the perfect piece for her traditional ensemble, the star styled a dupatta that went around her back and rested elegantly on her arms. Keeping it all mesh, the layer was patterned with white polka dots and a lacy border just like the trousers. Designed by Karan Torani, the desi outfit came with a price tag of Rs. 48,500.

Going for classy, Katrina Kaif opted for gold-toned and longline statement danglers. Making another bold choice, she wore a huge ring. The long-sleeved and high-round neck design of the top did not leave her much room to add any more accessories to her attire. The simple yet impactful design of the dress did not need many additions on top.

Flaunting her styled straight locks, the Merry Christmas actress kept her makeup look simple. With a hydrated base, she radiated a beautiful and jolly glow. With a light touch of cheek tint, Kat brought out her playful eyes with lashes and eyeshadow. A brush of bronzer and a glossy pink lip shade tied her look together beautifully.

