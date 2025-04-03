Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Salman Khan's latest actioner maintains low hold; remains under Rs 100 crore in first week

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is the latest release at the box office. The mass action drama is headlined by Salman Khan, who plays a larger-than-life hero while fighting for justice. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in crucial role. After completing four days, Sikandar is continuing its downward trend in the morning.

Sikandar Fails To Improve Its Business In Morning Trends

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has been an average performer since its release. It has maintained low hold at the box office. The mass action drama collected Rs 79.5 crore in the first four days.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer hasn't been able to improve its business on Thursday. Going by morning trends, on Day 5, the latest actioner is expected to witness one more drop after the holiday weekend.

Sikandar Finishes First Week; Remains Under Rs 100 Crore

Released on Sunday, Sikandar has completed its opening week on a decent note. However, the business hasn't been extraordinary for a Salman Khan movie. The cume collection of AR Murugadoss' directorial will remain under Rs 100 crore in the first week.

As per expectations, Sikandar should have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, however, it has failed to do so. The box office performance of the movie has been impacted by mixed to poor reception for its weak narrative.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan's theatrical return as a lead after two years. Naturally, fans anticipated a solid comeback of the superstar. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the new release should show positive signs in the second weekend to be able to do justice to Salman's filmography.

Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

