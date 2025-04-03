Box Office: A Working Man surges on discount Tuesday, overtaking Disney’s struggling Snow White

A Working Man, starring Jason Statham, climbed the domestic box office chart on Discount Tuesday, taking the top spot with its USD 1.9 million earnings, up by 45.9 percent from Monday.

Amazon MGM’s new R-rated actioner fared better than Wrath of Man, which collected USD 779K with a 31.3 percent jump at the same point in its run. Expend4bles grossed USD 1.1 million with a 61.7 percent growth, Monkey Man collected USD 1.3 million with a 71.4 percent rise, John Wick brought in USD 1.6 million with a 24.7 percent surge, and The Beekeeper secured USD 1.8 million with a 19 percent increase.

With its Tuesday returns, A Working Man's five-day domestic cume now stands at USD 18.7 million.

Notably, Amazon MGM only spent USD 20 million on the film, covering distribution and promotion costs in theaters, while production costs were handled by its own company, Black Bear. A Working Man is therefore set to be a hit for the studio, similar to the latter of the aforementioned offerings, also starring Statham.

Amazon will make even more money with premium ads on Prime Video when the film hits streaming. Good for Amazon, we guess, as Jeff Bezos appears to be playing the entertainment game effectively, smartly capitalizing on both theatrical and streaming worlds without compromising either.

Directed by David Ayer from a script by Sylvester Stallone, A Working Man is based on the 2014 novel Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon. It follows Statham as Levon Cade, a former Royal Marine Commando who now makes a living as the leader of a construction team. He is close with the Garcia family that runs the company and feels obliged to help when their teenage daughter, Jenny, is kidnapped by Russian traffickers. Michael Peña, David Harbour, Jason Flemyng, and more complete the film’s ensemble cast.

Stallone originally developed Dixon’s work as a television series. The project changed into a film at the 2023 American Film Market, where it was first announced that Ayer would direct the production and Statham would star. The film was put into development in part due to its potential for subsequent entries, given the number of novels written by Dixon in the series.

