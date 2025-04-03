Popular star kid: Meet Nani’s son Arjun who has no plans to enter films but is passionate about...

Nani’s son Arjun may be a star kid, but his dreams lie far from the silver screen. Unlike his father, the little one is passionate about music. The 8-year-old aspires to become a rockstar rather than an actor, showing a deep love for melodies and instruments. While many expect star kids to follow in their parent's footsteps, Arjun is making his own path, with music as his true calling.

Who is Arjun?

Nani shares a special bond with his son, Arjun. Born on March 29, 2017, Arjun's name has a unique connection to the actor's film career. Initially, Nani and his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, expected a baby girl and had shortlisted names. However, after welcoming a son, they decided on "Arjun," inspired by one of his movie roles. They both loved the name and felt it suited him perfectly.

Arjun has been passionate about music from an early age. Unlike his father, he is drawn to instruments and melodies. He has already started learning the piano and enjoys playing tunes from his father's hit songs. In a touching gesture for Nani’s 40th birthday, Arjun played the song Hoyna Hoyna from his film Jersey on the piano as a surprise gift.

Nani on son Arjun's passion for music

In an interview with India Today, Nani spoke about his son's future and revealed an interesting detail. He believes Arjun is more passionate about music than acting and sees himself as a future "rockstar."

The actor mentioned that Arjun has no interest in films, and they have never considered that career for him. Instead, his son enjoys music and is currently learning to play the piano. Nani expressed his excitement over the same and said he simply wanted Arjun to keep playing.

When asked if Arjun is aware of his father's fame, the Hi Nanna actor explained that his son knows he is an actor and has seen him on screen. However, at home, Arjun does not think about it much. Nani also recalled moments when Arjun’s friends talked about his films, and in those instances, Arjun proudly called him "my father."

Arjun’s future holds exciting possibilities as he continues to nurture his passion for music with his parents’ full support. Share your thoughts about the same with us in the comments below.

