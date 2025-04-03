Kim Sae Ron wanted to break up with Kim Soo Hyun? Garosero reveals texts about him ‘not putting effort’ for minor actress

Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in accusations of dating a minor, Kim Se Ron, since 2015, when she was 15. The claims were made by YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute by collecting what they called evidence from the bereaved family. Their recent release generated more backlash for Kim Soo Hyun as it not only alleged him of dating the 12-year-younger minor actress but also portrayed him as having a detestable personality. It indicated to him that he could ghost the actress whenever he wanted to.

The photo that led to the speculations of Kim Soo Hyun ill-treating his minor ex-girlfriend Kim Sae Ron was released during Garosero's April 2 broadcast. The channel operator Kim Se Eui revealed a screenshot of a text sent by the late actress to Kim Soo Hyun that sparked fan sympathy towards her and generated more hate for the Queen of Tears' actor. The text message included, "Oppa, when you miss me and need me, you keep in touch with me without a problem, but when I need you, you’re always MIA (missing). It bothers me that I can’t get in contact with you and it’s inconvenient."

The next sentence felt like Kim Sae Ron reached the end of her tolerance level and could not bear Kim Soo Hyun's fickle nature anymore. The message read, "If you don’t put in the effort, then I’m not seeing you anymore." She might have even considered a breakup due to his inconsistencies in responding to her attempts to contact him, as the text indicated. Kim Se Eui claimed that the actress might have been extremely annoyed and mentally disturbed by Kim Soo Hyun's behavior during their dating era to have taken a screenshot of that particular text.

He also claimed the date and time of the screenshot were April 13, 2018, at 2:30 am. It meant that the actress was still a minor back then, as her birth date is July 31, 2000. Another alleged text exchange between the two showcased Kim Sae Ron stating, "You kept me waiting!!" To that Kim Soo Hyun replied, "Was I… MIA again…?" and she said, "Yes, you were so slow to reply."

