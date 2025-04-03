Ellen Pompeo Reveals Taylor Swift’s Shocking Response to Her Unexpected Request While Filming Bad Blood Video

Ellen Pompeo recently reflected on the moment she gained 'cool points' with her kids by appearing in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video. During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Good American Family star shared how the experience became a fun memory for her family.

“Taylor is such a good girl. I didn’t know her and she invited me to be in the video, and I thought, ‘Oh, that will be fun,’” Pompeo told Hudson. “Honestly, it was the easiest thing. It was like an hour or two.”

The star-studded 2015 music video featured several celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Mariska Hargitay. Swift has also been open about her love for Grey’s Anatomy, even naming her cat Meredith Grey after Ellen Pompeo’s iconic character, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While filming the music video, Ellen Pompeo had one request for Taylor Swift, and the singer did not hesitate to help. The actress and her husband, Chris Ivery, support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where they contribute to a program that creates music for babies in the NICU.

“At the time, [Chris and I] do a lot of volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” Pompeo stated. She added that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has a program that creates music for babies in the NICU.

She shared that working parents can record nursery rhymes or stories for their babies, who respond positively to the recordings, helping improve their outcomes.

Pompeo mentioned that the program needed funding, so she asked Swift for help. “I asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old check for Children’s?’ and she knew me all but 20 minutes, and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye,” she said.

Taylor Swift has been a longtime fan of Grey’s Anatomy and has often shared her love for the show. In a past interview, she stated that she loves it because it combines dry, sarcastic humor with drama, which she believes reflects real life. She also shared her excitement about having her music featured on the ABC medical drama, describing it as "the best thing ever."

Pompeo is currently starring in Hulu’s Good American Family, a limited drama series based on the adoption of Natalia Grace. The show features Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Sarayu Blue, Christina Hendricks, and Kim Shaw.

