21 Birthday Poems for Son to Melt His Heart with Joy
Express love to your son on his special day with these beautiful birthday poems for son. These eloquent poems will definitely make his day extra special.
Key Highlight
When you changed his nappies and remained awake till late at night, you had ample time but were too tired to think of any poem then. As you have settled well into the role of a parent, you might be thinking about birthday poems for son, to make his day more special.
Poems are a beautiful way to reach out to people, and make them feel valued and adored. A birthday poem for your son can be the most precious present and the best way to make the day special.
21 Birthday Poems for Son That You May Want to Bookmark Now
Poems are unique pieces of literature that can convey deeper thoughts and feelings in minimum words, touch the chords of your heart and stay with you without taking any space. As you go through it, and absorb its feelings, you are left with a mesmerizing euphoria, satisfaction, and contentment. That’s the charm of poems. If you want to give such an experience to your son then here are some eloquent birthday poems for son.
Happy Birthday Poems for Son from Mother
1. My Baby Boy and Me
It’s three AM, they’re all asleep,
And no-one’s here to see.
As we rock slowly back and forth,
My baby boy and me.
His little hand is feather light
Tucked up against my chin.
I hold his tiny hand in mine,
And stroke his baby skin.
The house about us creaks and groans,
The clock hands creep around.
He snuggles closer to me still,
And makes his baby sounds.
I love these quiet hours so much,
And cherish every one.
Store memories up inside my heart
For lonely nights to come.
All too soon he’ll be grown up,
His need for mama gone.
But until then I still have time
For kisses and for song.
Time for quiet hours like this
With him cuddled in my arms,
Where I wish he’d always stay
Protected, safe and warm.
And yet I know the day will come
When his tiny little hand,
Will be bigger than my own,
He’ll grow to be a man.
2. To My Son, I Sometimes Wish
I sometimes wish you were still small.
Not yet so big and strong and tall.
For when I think of yesterday.
I close my eyes and see you play.
I often miss that little boy.
Who pestered me to buy a toy,
Who filled my days with pure delight.
From early morn to late at night.
We watch out children change and grow
As seasons come then quickly go
But our God has a perfect plan
To shape a boy into a man.
Today my son I’m proud of you
for all the thoughtful things you do.
I’ll love you till my days are done.
And I’m so grateful you’re my son.
3. For a Growing Son
Another year of joy
You’re growing up, they see
But to me, my special boy,
You’ll always be my baby!
4. My Son, My Dream, Our Joy
You are a gift anyone would dream of, So innocence with pride of royalty;
A smile you have that comforts me,
You are, in all, a creation I admire.
All days I prayed for this special gift of you,
You my dear son who reawakened my hope;
A look into your eyes feels my thoughts,
With this pride, only fatherhood could bear.
Every day to me is your birthday,
For each moment I held you;
I feel the joy that knew no bound,
That special love known only to my heart.
You came when we needed a miracle,
And completely changed that which is our life;
We love you like we have never loved before,
You are a special gift we will always cherish.
A treasure you are, a pride to us you would ever be,
Our joyful joy, the gift fay beyond our imagination;
It was with joy you came and our heart you gladden,
To God we would ever be grateful for the gift of you.
Just like yesterday when we heard your first cry,
That which brought so much joy into our home;
You are special to us, son of your youthful strength,
We love you in a way words would never explain.
Today and always, we say happy birthday,
May you always feel the warmth of happiness;
And may you live to fulfill your life’s journey,
Happy birthday my son, the joy of our strength.
5. Son
My son, you mean the world to me
No matter what you do
So proud of you I will always be
that’s what I want you to know.
Though life’s journey may be hard
I will be there for you
I hope success will follow you
In everything you do.
Today is a very special day
And so I want to say
Enjoy – have fun, and celebrate
With lots of laughter all the way.
Happy Birthday, Son.
6. Where Have The Years Gone?
Where have the years gone my special boy,
Those halcyon days when you were small,
Those running days and digging days,
The exploring and the wonder days,
The giggle days, the playing days,
Those cuddle and the loving days,
One blink, and they are gone days,
But my heart still take me back some days –
To when you were very small.
7. My Son
As you slept I took your hand
And thought of all the times
I held you as a baby
And read you nursery rhymes.
Expressions of a lifetime
Unfolded as I prayed.
Your little face, how it has changed
But how your smile has stayed.
I love you, son
Just as the time I cradled you so tight
That very day I told you then
I whisper now, tonight
My little boy
How time has flown
And now, almost a man
I’ll kiss your little fingers…
And hold you while I can.
8. Happy Birthday Dear Son
You’re the best a parent could ask for
With all the love that you bring
And you know it’s returned to you
Because love is a two way thing
So may happiness be with you always
And may all your dreams come true
Because you’re a Son in million
And we think the world of you
Happy Birthday Dear Son.
8. Happy birthday to my good boy
You have grown into a loving man
You’re witty, thoughtful, and smart
And on your blessed birthday, son,
A prayer I send to you.
May the Lord instill in your heart.
Charity, faith, and truth.
9. To a Special Son
Reach for the stars, don’t settle for less
Because you deserve true happiness
You were born to be special, one of a kind
With a beautiful soul and a beautiful mind.
Making your way with your own ideas
You’ve kept your spirit throughout the years
You’re kind and loving, funny and true
Which is why, son, there’s nobody
Quite like you
10. Gift of Happiness
Dearest son, you are a miracle by God,
You are a gift to us from heaven above.
Even if at all, I forget to remind you what you mean to me,
Remember, you are the one who fills my world with glee.
Happy Birthday to my little one!
Happy Birthday Son Poems from Dad
Fathers are often said to be less expressive than mothers; but it’s a prejudice. Fathers are equally vocal about their feelings for their children. Fathers too can create beautiful birthday poems for their children and here are some heart-melting poems that some fathers composed for their sons.
1. Happy Birthday, Dear Son
For me, you are brighter than the sun,
And lovelier than the moon,
Today you hot a year older,
Only making me wonder,
How you could grow so fast,
With cute memories flying past.
Most times, you seem to be matured,
But sometimes, you are a terrible pain to be endured.
I can see you are abundantly intelligent,
That’s why my heart aches when you are negligent.
Your talent should not go wasted,
For that, you need to be dedicated and motivated.
You are God’s gift, all packed into one.
2. We’re Proud Of You
My dear son, you always manage to make us so proud,
For you are light, a silver glint on a cloud of doubt.
We are so happy to have you as our son,
Each time we look at you, you look so bright like the sun.
Happy Birthday dearest son.
3. Precious Birthday Wishes for Son
I held you in my arms when I saw you first,
The first time ever, I felt my emotions burst.
My heart filled up when I saw your serene face,
I don’t think I can ever get over the phase.
Happy Birthday, My Love,
My life and everything above.
Happy Birthday My Son
4. Stay Blessed Forever
My dear son,
Wish you a very happy birthday,
May you always stay blessed in life,
Work more and equality strive,
Achieve what you want to do,
May you get everything pleasant and new,
Stay as you are,
As the bright shining star,
Happy birthday dear!
5. You Are The Joy
You are the joy
That grows in our hearts each day.
You are the bliss
For which we are thankful in every way
You are the fun
That ensures sorrow’s dearth
You are the happiness
That comes only to a lucky few
Dear son, we are fortunate
To have a child like you.
Happy birthday!
6. Dear Son
Dear son…
May your life turn out to be
Cute and colorful
Just like your birthday balloons
That look so beautiful
May your life always present
Opportunities that are enticing
Just like your birthday cake that has
A delicious cream icing
May you always have many friends
Like the ones invited to your party
Just like your mood on your birthday
May you always be happy
Happy birthday!
7. My Dear Son
Dear son…
People look for riches
And treasures in every corner
But I am one lucky fellow
Whose wealth is right here
My well-being and affluence
Comes from being your dad
If not for you, this prosperity
I would never have had
Happy Birthday!
8. To My Son, On Your Birthday
From the first time, I saw you,
My heart always knew.
That you’d grow to be an important part of my life.
Even in moments of great strife.
Son, it is your birthday today,
And I will strive to celebrate it in the best way.
9. To My Son, On Your Birthday
From the first time, I saw you,
My heart always knew.
That you’d grow to be an important part of my life.
Even in moments of great strife.
Son, it is your birthday today,
And I will strive to celebrate it in the best way.
10. Untitled
From school to college
You have always been the best
From college to getting your first job
You have been a cut above the rest
From a job to being a husband
You have been number one
Not everyone can so extraordinary
Except my awesome son
Happy birthday.
11. The Day You Were Born
The day you were born
And lay curled up in your mother’s arms.
That very moment we succumbed to all your charms.
Nothing has changed
From that day to this one
I hope it always stays this same.
Happy birthday, to our dear son.
Conclusion
Sparks of joy, merry-making, happy faces of dear ones, and joy all around are a few of everybody’s favorite things. Kids bring so much happiness and laughter into our lives - on your son's birthday, surprise him with a special poem. It's okay if you don't know how to craft one — take help from our curated list of the best birthday poems for son and bring a smile to their face. After years you might look back at these memories and smile at the awesomeness of your family. A few years later, your son would recollect these memories and be glad about having such wonderful parents. Celebrations or no celebrations — wishes matter, so explore and we hope you find the best one.
