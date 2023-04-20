101 Heartfelt Goodnight Paragraphs for Her to Melt Her Heart

Small gestures of love can have a powerful impact on your relationship, showing your partner just how deeply they are loved. To strengthen the connection between the two of you, make sure to remind your girlfriend that you care for her. Sending a cute goodnight message full of love and endearment will bring a smile to her face before she sleeps and sweeten her dreams.

We understand it can be difficult to craft the perfect words to express your love and admiration. That’s why we’ve created a collection of 101 heartfelt goodnight paragraphs for her, that will melt her heart. From romantic musings to thoughtful goodnight messages, these lovely paragraphs are sure to bring your relationship to the next level. So send her your love tonight and rest assured that she will drift off to sleep with pleasant dreams of you in her heart.

Cute Goodnight Paragraphs for Her

1. The best part of a tiring day is talking to you. You bring me peace and a sense of wholeness. Good night, dearest.

2. Don’t forget to take some time to enjoy yourself - sip some tea and read that book you wanted to. Good night and sweet dreams.

3. Although I may be far away, you should know my heart is always with you. Good night and sweet dreams.

4. You’re my light in the darkest of days and I'm forever grateful to you for that. Good night and sweet dreams.

5. Today was truly special as I got to spend it with you. My heart is overflowing with joy knowing I have you. Sweet dreams, my love.

6. Tomorrow brings us with endless possibilities - an adventure, laughs and most of all, endless love. I’m looking forward to many more days with you. Good night.

7. Each day, I'm reminded of how special you are to me and how you always take my breath away. Good night, sweetheart.

8. May your dreams be as sweet as the moments I share with you. Good night.

9. My love for you is infinite and words will never be enough to show it. But I'll keep trying every day. Sleep well, my love.

10. Despite all the imperfect days, having you by my side through it all has made it close to perfect. Good night and sweet dreams to many more days with you.

11. Like the moon and the stars, you are celestial poetry to me and I hope each night brings you wonderful dreams.

12. Doing nothing and everything with each other is all I can ever wish for. Good night, love.

13. You make every dream of mine come true and I hope you have the best days ahead. Goodnight, sweetheart.

14. Every day I am in awe of your strength, beauty and soul. You should always know I'm thinking of you. Good night.

15. I thank the universe for bringing you into my life so suddenly and forever belong to you. Have a good night, my love.

16. Just a glimpse of your smile brings brightness to my day. Have a good night, my light.

17. I see beauty in your eyes and your soul. I’m truly lucky to have you in my world. Sweet dreams.

18. The distance may be painful but just the thought of you makes it all worth it. Good night, I love you.

19. Late nights seem bearable when I know I will return home to you. Have a good night.

20. In life's ever-changing ways, you have been a constant presence and I thank the universe for you. Sleep well, my heart.

21. Fairytales become real when I am with you. Thinking of you tonight, sweet dreams.

22. Every moment is special with you, my love. As the night falls, my love for you is endless and full of hope. Wishing you sweet dreams.

23. You made my life better and I couldn’t have imagined it without you. Good night to you, my love.

24. You came into my life and showed me everything I could only ever dream of. You make life wonderful and I love you beyond measure. Have a good night.

25. You show me the beauty of life, and for that I thank the stars that you chose me. Good night, love.

26. I believe in you and that is why I want to say good night with this message only for you - You’re the most amazing person I know and I'm honored to have you in my life.

27. Knowing you has been one of life's greatest blessings, and I am ever grateful for what we share. Sweet dreams, my love.

28. Even though we are not together at this moment, you’re always present in my thoughts. I miss you and hope we are reunited soon. Good night!

29. Pages after pages could not contain all of my feelings for you - you have been my entire world and I only wish you the best in everything. Take care of yourself and enjoy your sweet dreams.

30. Remember that I’ll always be here to love and support you no matter what we go through. Rest well and good night, my love.

31. Looking up to the shining stars, all I can think of is you. Your radiance and grace fills my world with light and happiness. I offer my whole heart to you. Good night, love.

32. When things feel like a struggle, just remember that I’ll always be here for you. I will forever be devoted and dedicated to our relationship. Good night.

33. The sun may be setting now but we can still find a way to share the same rhythm. I wish for us to continue dreaming until we find ourselves in each other’s arms. Good night.

34. Let us take a journey into our dream world and discover something new. I’ll look forward to meeting you again in the morning. Until then, good night my love.

35. The universe must have known what it was doing when it brought you and I together. I feel that no one can even come close to understanding our relationship. Sweet dreams.

36. You are my guiding light, my home, and my heart's beat. You are always on my mind. Good night.

37. Fun fact: From the moment we met, I already knew that we had something special! Good night.

38. I give thanks each night to God for crossing our paths. You are always my first and last thought. Sweet dreams.

39. Life's roads may seem winding, but I know that you are my ultimate destination. See you soon! Sleep tight.

40. Only you can make me laugh and fill me with love. Good night, my soul mate.

41. We depend on each other through it all; the good and the bad. This kind of love is special and rare. You are my entire world. Sweet dreams, my love.

42. I dream of exploring the world with you, until then our dreams keep us close. Good night, love.

43. My dear, thank you for always bringing out the best in me. I am truly grateful to have you. Sleep well.

44. Having you by my side gives me the confidence to tackle anything. My love, you are my life! Sweet dreams tonight.

45. I'm constantly reminded of you, I could never have wished for someone better. Rest easy, love of my life.

46. You make life so good and wonderful, you have filled it with magic and hope. Sleep well, dream of me.

47. You love me for all that I am, a kind of love that is true and special. You are my dream, goodnight my love.

48. I hope you know that my thoughts are always filled with you. Sleep peacefully, love.

49. Even after all these years, you still give me butterflies and make me feel so in love. I love you always. Sweet dreams tonight.

50. Good night, my love. I could not ask for anyone more perfect for me.

51. Your presence is the most beautiful thing in my life and it makes me smile every day knowing that you’re with me. Good night, my darling.

52. Breakfast of pancakes is on me since a sweet person deserves a sweet breakfast. Sleep tight, honey.

53. Spending my days with you is always something I look forward to. Have a good night.

54. Conversations between us could go on for hours and days, but unfortunately the day ends. So until tomorrow, good night, love.

55. Here’s to another beautiful day together, but for now, have a good night, my love.

Romantic Long Goodnight Paragraphs for Her

1. The perfect weather I'm experiencing makes me long for you even more. I wish I could magically make you here with me to experience this moment too. All I can do is dream of being together and watching the rain at home. Good night, my love.

2. Each time I look into your eyes, it’s almost like I’m having a glimpse of the universe. Your spirit fills my heart, even when I'm tucked away in bed. You're forever on my mind and in my heart. Good night.

3. My life feels whole with you in it, and I cannot believe I get to keep you as mine forever. I strive to be a better person knowing that I have you by my side. You are the best I could ever ask for.

4. Every day, I find myself overwhelmed with how great and beautiful you are, like an angel coming from above. Sweet dreams.

5. I waited so long without ever knowing it was you I needed. With us, everything falls into place and I have never felt more whole. Together, we are perfect, in ways that I can never fully explain. You truly make me complete. Sweet dreams, my beautiful girl.

6. My love, I have been blessed with so much of your affection that it could last a hundred lifetimes. Being with you fills me with the warmest of feelings, making every day filled with such joy that words can barely describe. Sweet dreams, my dearest.

7. The end of every day brings us home to one another. There we can talk of our joys and sorrows and comfort one another, which is a truly blessed gift. I am so fortunate to have you. Good night and thank you.

8. I miss you, my love and can’t wait for the days when we can find each other and enjoy the wonders of being together. You are the very life in me. Good night.

9. It is no wonder why I have chosen to devote my heart to you. It was surely the best decision I made. You have been a pillar of strength and a guiding light through my storms, always showing me a new purpose. Sweet dreams, my love.

10. No matter the imperfections in our lives, to me you are perfect and I’m completely enthralled by you. Your essence brings happiness to me and brightens my world, and for that I thank you. I love you and good night.

Sweet Goodnight Paragraphs for Her to Wake Up to

1. Every waking moment with you feels like a dream. I've never felt more alive, with your presence so deeply ingrained in me, like my wish come true. Good night, honey.

2. People sit and write about great loves, but I never expected to actually live it. With you by my side, the world has so much more color and warmth. I cannot wait for tomorrow and each day to come. Sweet dreams, darling.

3. Before you, my days were a blur of the same. I woke up and nothing was ever new or exciting. But you have changed all that. With you, I feel joy, nothing but pure joy and comfort, like the sun had risen inside me. How do you do that? Sweet dreams.

4. You have set me free from the fog that kept me in the same place for years. I am released and relieved by the love and warmth that you bring me. I hope to see you more often and make every moment count. Good night.

5. I will be your pillar of strength, your holding hand and your rock when you need it most. My feelings for you have no bounds I hope you know. Sweet dreams, love.

6. My best moments are with you and it is these memories that make my heart heavy and keep me safe and calm during the night. I love you so deeply and truly, I cannot express it enough. Sleep tight.

7. As I close my eyes to drift off, there are a thousand things that I want to say to you. I wanted to say them so badly during the day, but couldn't get it all out. The most important one is that I love you with all my heart. Good night.

8. I drift off to sleep, with my last thoughts dedicated to you. Each night I wish you a peaceful slumber and sweet dreams, despite the fact we are apart for now. A warm embrace travels through the ether, for I wish to give you virtual cuddles in these trying times. Good night.

9. I love you more each day, and strive to make myself better to be worthy of your affection. I pray for sweet dreams, knowing my words reach you despite the distance. You are the last thought that stays in my head before the night takes me. Sweet dreams, love.

10. Sending my love and prayers for your safety, I hope that my message lets you feel close to me as you fall asleep. May your sleep be as peaceful as possible and awaken refreshed and ready for a glorious new day. Until the night brings us together again, goodnight my love.

Funny Texts to Send Her While She Is Sleeping

1. Romance is not dead, not as long as I'm here with a reminder for you! Good night, my love.

2. May the world of dreams bring you plenty of rest and joy. Hopefully, I can make an appearance too! Sleep tight, love.

3. Stars? Psh, I'm counting down the days until I can kiss you goodnight! Sweet dreams.

4. Picture me in your dreams tonight, even if you can't today - there's always tomorrow! Good night, my love.

5. I never got the rom-com thing until I met you! Thank you for making those movies a reality. Love you and sweet dreams.

6. I'm still shocked we are together. Is this a dream? Text me to make sure! Sleep tight.

7. When I can, I often try to remember my dreams, but all of the memorable ones include you. Good night!

8. Research says our dreams last for up to 45 minutes. Well, I know that I'm dreaming of you for much longer. Sweet dreams.

9. I can't wait to see your smiling face again, your cuteness and charm takes my breath away. Wishing you a restful night, may you have sweet dreams full of wonder and joy.

10. I could not be any happier with the beautiful lady in my life. When people talk about “the beautiful ones”, they do not come close to the sight of your amazing face! Goodnight, beautiful.

Heartwarming Goodnight Paragraphs for Her to Make Her Emotional

1. My life has changed for the better ever since I met you. Your presence brings happiness and every moment is worth it just to see you smile. Goodnight, my darling.

2. When I look into your beautiful eyes and hear your sweet voice, I realize that I only belong with you.

3. There are millions of stars in the night sky, yet none shine brighter than my own star, you. You light up my life and guide me home. Sleep tight and have pleasant dreams, my love.

4. Every single thought is of you and my dreams are of you. I hope we can be together again very soon. I can’t wait to be in your arms again. Good night, sweetheart.

5. Nothing can ever change my love for you. You remain in my heart no matter how far away you may be. I wanted to message you good night, my princess.

6. Even when we are apart, I am still filled with love for you. I wish for your dreams to be sweet and light tonight.

7. I miss you so much that your image follows me into my sleep. Being away from you is hard, yet I look forward to being in your arms once more. Good night.

8. It was not until I met you that I discovered I had the talent to create music. My heart beats in tune and my body moves to the rhythm of our love. Have a good night, gorgeous.

9. I am caught between loving the night because it allows you to dream of me and hating it because it makes us apart. How about you?

10. Your smile is everything to me. I'll try my hardest to keep you smiling all your life. Good night, my love.

11. You are the light to my darkness and the key to my happiness. I cannot bear the thought of a single moment away from you. I love you and want to express my love in all possible ways. Good night!

12. Though it may be late, I cannot fall asleep without first messaging you. I hope you read this first thing in the morning. Have sweet dreams tonight.

13. Before you go to sleep, let me trade all your nightmares for the sweetest of dreams. May they be full of hope and joy for the future. Have a good night and sweet dreams.

14. Before you close your eyes for the night, remember that you are the most precious person in my life. You are wonderful and I wouldn't trade our time together for anything else. Good night, my love.

15. Time seems to fly in the mornings because of work, but nights become the most difficult when I am not with you. Each second seems like an eternity and the night is never ending. I am incomplete without you. I love you, stay with me always.

16. Ever since you entered my life, I don’t remember what it feels like to be lonely. You changed my life for the better and I can now see clearly what life is like with you by my side. I love you. Good night.

Conclusion

The days apart can seem long and lonely if you and your partner are in a long-distance relationship or have to be away for work. While being together in person is best, there are still ways to show your love. One of the best ways to show you're thinking of your girlfriend before bedtime is by sending some sweet and romantic goodnight paragraphs for her. You can convey your love and support from afar with these 101 goodnight messages. It is sure to bring a smile to her face and help her to drift off peacefully, no matter how far away you are.

