Tabu to Neena Gupta, 5 Bollywood divas from 90s who continue to dominate fashion scene, offering endless inspiration

There are so many things in Bollywood we should be thankful for, most specifically the 90s actresses and their fashion moments. These divas have been ruling the showbiz since glamor was not even a thing. Over time, they kept evolving their style, and now, even fashionistas are compelled to take notes from their captivating looks.

As these ethereal beauties continue to ace the style space, we have compiled a list of some looks that need to be bookmarked right away. Moreover, these fashion mic-drop moments are proof that the veteran stars are still giving many others a run for their money, just by their enchanting presence.

Tabu channels her inner jungle cat

Tabu’s effortless style and confidence make for a peak fashion moment every time she steps out. The actress left us all amazed with her unique style when she pulled off a beautiful animal print sari and matching blouse with finesse. We couldn’t help but notice how gracefully she balanced the boldness of the print with her poise, creating a look that will be remembered for years.

Channeling her inner cat, Tabu struck some stylish poses, flaunting her stunning look. For styling, the Drishyam star went with what she swears by – subtle nude makeup, minimal accessories, and straight-open tresses.

Madhuri Dixit, the OG diva’s yellow fusion se

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of grace, sophistication, and style. The OG diva made many heads turn when she chose a one-of-a-kind sharara set designed by Ritika Mirchandani for her appearance on the show Dance Deewane, where she serves as a judge. The mesmerizing ensemble came with fit and flare trousers paired with a bralette top.

And that's not all! The outfit got its touch of appeal with a long, matching jacket, which elevated the overall sharara set to a whole new level. The highlight of the look was her makeup, which featured a nude palette. She sealed the look with a chic and simple hairstyle - a sleek ponytail.

Neena Gupta’s not-so-ordinary saree choice

Now, let's talk about the timeless elegance of Neena Gupta. The actress has been dishing out some major fashion goals lately. For instance, her georgette white saree certainly speaks volumes about her styling sense. She paired the minimalist saree with a sleeveless blouse, adding a contemporary touch.

Additionally, the deep V-neckline contributed to the risque element. Exuding simplicity, she accessorized the traditional outfit with nothing but a pair of dainty drop earrings, enhancing the feminine elements. The ease with which she carried her look has all our hearts.

The Badhaai 2 star never misses an opportunity to showcase her 'saree-torial' prowess. For another appearance, she chose to redefine ageless charm with a neon green saree from her daughter's label, House of Masaba, and it's not just a regular one, we must say.

While the saree was understated, her blouse made up for it with strikingly fashionable elements, including a sweetheart neckline. However, what stole the limelight was the additional layer with its stunning details. The layer was attached to the blouse as an armwarmer. With her hair left open and minimal makeup, Neena Gupta’s look was a vision to behold.

To add a little pop of color, she also carried a hand-made violet potli bag and wore matching metallic bangles, complementing her bag.

Make way for Shilpa Shetty’s golden moment

It’s time to move on to our ultimate slayer, Shilpa Shetty. Draped in a mesmerizing metallic saree, which she grabbed from the shelves of the Gilded Garden collection, Shilpa exuded golden charm. The Hungama 2 actress’ six yards of elegance boasted intricate floral embroidery with sequin embellishments along the border of the pallu.

Adding a bit of drama was the crushed, pleated, ruffled hem on the lower border of the saree. Paired with a sleeveless blouse adorned with matching metallic detailing and heavy sequin work all over, the actress was bound to have "A Golden Moment,” and deservingly so.

From her accessory aisle, she wore some chunky ethnic bangles on one hand, and it must be mentioned, that they blended perfectly with her overall look.

When Raveena Tandon sent a strong message with her red saree

When Raveena Tandon moved through the red carpet in this red saree made of sustainable, recyclable material, she left all her fans speechless. Designed by Vaishali S Couture, the handcrafted piece came with a price tag of Rs. 1,22, 000.

The Welcome To The Jungle actress elevated the unique saree with a matching halter-neck blouse, giving a modern flair to her glam avatar. Further, the unique floral-inspired ruffled design and deep neckline echo Raveena’s personal style, which is all about a balanced blend of sass with class.

The secret to her oh-so-glamorous appearance lies in her attention to detail when it comes to styling. She styled her hair in a back-combed high bun with a side flick falling through the side of her face. Her minimalistic gold accessories are simply too beautiful to miss.

