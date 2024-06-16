WATCH: Boston Celtics’ Fans Clash in Fist Fight at TD Garden After Game 4 NBA Finals Loss to Mavericks

Some Celtics fans couldn’t handle watching their team lose for the first time in over a month.

During a watch party at TD Garden for their 122-84 Game 4 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday night, multiple fans were recorded getting into an ugly fight in the stands.

How did the Celtics’ fans brawl at TD Garden unfold?

It seems a younger spectator is seen hitting and beating an older spectator, who is on the ground on the stairs when the video starts.

The younger spectator throws several punches before other spectators and security intervene.

The younger spectator then yells “you f–king p—y” as he’s held back.

The older spectator, who was also held back by arena security, then got into a short fight with another spectator before being separated quickly.

Boston Celtics lost the chance of a complete sweep

The Celtics had a chance to sweep the NBA Finals away from home, but the Mavs extended the series with a 122-84 victory.

It was one of the most uneven routs in the history of the NBA Finals - with the 38-point loss being officially the third largest point difference in a single game of the league's championship series ever.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 29 points before sitting out the rest of the game late in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics roster, including stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown only made 7 out of 22 shots on a difficult evening for the Celtics pair.

The Celtics - and their fans - will have a chance for redemption on Monday as the series returns to Boston for Game 5 and a possible championship.

The Celtics certainly are not the first team in NBA history to falter in a possible Game 4 clincher and instead finish the series at home. Sweeping a team is tough, especially in the Finals – both because a team in the Finals generally has a lot of pride, and because it’s difficult to muster the needed desperation when leading 3-0 to defeat a really good team. The Celtics were not the more desperate team, which was almost immediately clear.

The Celtics also weren’t likely to lose a close Game 4. If the Mavericks didn’t muster enough energy to build a big lead, they probably weren’t going to muster enough energy to win given the circumstances.

The Mavericks, however, completely overpowered the Celtics on Friday. They won by so much, that the point difference in the series actually flipped despite their 3-1 deficit. The Celtics’ starters were taken out midway through the third quarter, and even that seemed like Joe Mazzulla left them in a timeout too long.

Friday’s defeat ended a 10-game playoff winning streak by the Celtics (quite an absurd stat itself), and the Mavericks achieved it in a thrashing.

“You can definitely learn something from it, but at the same time, I thought Dallas played great,” said Joe Mazzulla. He continued, “Give a lot of credit to them. You know, all their guys, whoever came in, well-balanced. Thought they played with a lot of energy and toughness. You’ve got to give them that. And they are a great team, and that’s Dallas. That’s why they are here when they play like that.”

Head Coach Joe Mazzulla reacts to 2024 NBA Finals Game 4 loss

Every Celtic who sat at the podium on Friday night took the opportunity to praise the Mavericks. To the point where, when Mazzulla was directly asked about Boston’s effort, and his diversion to the Mavericks was noted, he still found a way to turn back.

“It wasn’t as good as Dallas’s was,” Mazzulla said, adding, “I thought theirs was a lot better.”

At first glance, this might seem like dodging responsibility. Instead of acknowledging their bad performance, Boston just credited the loss to the Mavericks playing well.

But that’s not what happened at all.

Everyone made sure to stress just how poorly they played. Celtics basketball was simply not present in Game 4.

“We can’t change what happened tonight,” said Tatum. He continued, “You know, we always say, you lose by two, or you lose by 30, they all count the same. But we do need to be better. We’re not making any excuses. We need to be better, and we will. We will improve.”

Had that been Boston’s main message after Game 4, it would have contradicted the very mindset that brought them to the NBA Finals in the first place.

All season, Mazzulla has been working hard to remove the notion of expectations from the Celtics. Going into a game expecting to win often leads to losing. And, being close to a win often leads to complacency and, eventually, loss.

