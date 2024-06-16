Tom Brady Will Not Take Any Blame as Gisele Bundchen and Ex Joaquim Valente Break Up Over Netflix Roast: Report

Tom Brady has reportedly made it clear that he is not responsible for Gisele Bundchen and her ex Joaquim Valente's split.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion would never want to affect his ex-wife's love life after it was earlier reported that the Brazilian model and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend separated because of Brady's Netflix Roast Special.

Tom Brady will not take any blame for Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente’s split

Sources close to Tom Brady have told Daily Mail that the retired NFL star is denying taking any blame for Gisele Bundchen's split with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Earlier, as per a report by In Touch, it was revealed that the reason behind their split was Brady's highly successful Netflix Roast as the spotlight was too much for Valente.

It was also said that he ‘“Became part of the joke” and was even asked if he was the reason for their divorce which Joaquim didn't like.

However, the five-time Super Bowl MVP is refusing to take any blame and calling him responsible for the split is a “total cop out” as per the insiders telling Daily Mail.

A source exclusively told Daily Mail, “Tom feels like he should take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles.” The Hall of Famer is living his life and never tries to “sabotage anything.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback just wants to co-parent and wants a happy and healthy place for his ex-wife without damaging her love life.

The insider further says that ‘everyone is an adult’ and they have to deal with good or bad relationships and one cannot ‘blame others for what might not be working’. Hence, Brady shouldn't be ‘blamed at all’.

Gisele Bundchen was already “stressed” ahead of the Netflix Roast

The insider told Daily Mail that Gisele Bundchen was already “stressed” ahead of Tom Brady's Netflix Roast. Further, it is said that the supermodel was struggling to “make it work with Joaquim” as the Jiu-Jitsu instructor was not habitual of all the attention he had been getting after they started dating.

The consistent questions about whether he was the reason for the former married couple's divorce made it worse. The things mentioned in the roast “profoundly affected him,” which might have been fuel to the fire.

As per a report by InTouch, Gisele allegedly believes that her ex-husband Brady might be the reason behind her split with Valente.

Brady's comedy special, which was aired live on Netflix, had several unfiltered jokes and the former quarterback took insults on his professional as well as personal life.

Along with his exes Gisele and Bridget Moynahan, the Brazilian model's now ex-boyfriend Valente was also dragged into it. The 43-year-old was even reported to be ‘deeply disappointed’ by the ‘disrespectful portrayal’ of her family, as per People.

Kevin Hart's roast could be one of the jokes which might have gone too far when the 44-year-old American comedian said, “You sometimes got to f*ck your coach. You know who else f*cked their coach? Gisele. She f*cked that karate man.”

Brady and Gisele were divorced in October 2022, ending their 13-year-long marriage. The two share two kids together, namely, Vivian and Benjamin.

