Did Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant make their relationship official? Here's proof

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying her vacation in Goa. The actress has shared a series of pictures from her trip, subtly confirming her alleged relationship with Sam Merchant.

Triptii Dimri enjoys vacation with rumored beau in Goa

On June 30 (Monday), Triptii Dimri shared her picture of enjoying herself in a pool in a pink monokini. She tagged her rumored beau and his hotel's Instagram page.

Further, she also shared a serene view from her lush green hotel room with a caption, ‘The face of peace’. Interestingly, Sam, reshared both the stories on his instagram handle too.

For those unaware, Triptii Dimri stayed in Casa Waters, a high-end beach resort in Goa, founded by Sam Merchant. Though the rumored couple didn't post a picture together, their instagram stories suggest that they are having a fun time together.

Triptii went on to share several stories. In one such picture, the Animal actress was holding a plate of chaat, looking absolutely yummy. The actress again posted a picture of herself holding a pani puri plate and captioned it with ‘Round 2’.

Furthermore, the Bulbbul actress shared a picture of her posing against a breathtaking view of nature, surrounded by greenery and picturesque skies. Triptii was seen wearing a casual outfit with carefree slippers.

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant celebrated the new year together

This is not the first time Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant enjoyed vacations together. They were earlier clicked in Finland, while visiting Northern Lights during New Year. Moreover, Sam is often seen rooting for his lady love on several occasions. One such instance was when the model-turned-hotelier shared Triptii Dimri's Spirit trailer on his Insta story and cheered for her.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is now set to return to the cinemas with Dhadak 2, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress has also been locked to play the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit starring Prabhas. She replaced Deepika Padukone as the latter opted out from the movie.

