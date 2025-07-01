Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's magical chemistry to candid moments: It's a wrap for Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is among the most-awaited Bollywood movies this year. It marks the return of Dhanush, Aanand L Rai, A R Rahman, and Himanshu Sharma, after their previous two collaborations - Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. What makes the movie more exciting is the inclusion of Kriti Sanon, who is playing the female lead.

The much-awaited romantic actioner has finished its principal photography yesterday, on June 30. Dhanush announced the wrap on the film's shoot by sharing a picture of two hands soaked in blood. The leading lady Kriti Sanon has now taken to her social media handle and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets and penned a gratitude note.

Kriti Sanon captioned the post with, "And its a wrap on #TereIshkMein !! (with love and crying emoticons) Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity! (with red heart emoticon) After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules. Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!! (with love and crying emoticons) Love you guys!! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja #HimanshuSharma (with three red hearts) @aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti, and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand (with laugh, heart, and hug emoticons) I have enjoyed every moment being directed by you sir! (with two red heart emojis)."

She further added, "@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! (with sparkle emojis) Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! (with hug and heart emoticons) stay amazing and stay in touch!! (with hug emoji) #HimanshuSharma your brilliant screenplay is what makes this story worth telling and I cannot wait for the world to live it with us! (with hug and love emojis)."

Yesterday, Dhanush also announced the film's wrap and shared a glimpse from the movie, wherein a girl and a boy are seen holding hands. Both hands are soaked in blood, suggesting a violent or tragic context.

For the unversed, Tere Ishk Mein is coming from the world of Raanjhanaa, a 2013-released cult movie, which has a separate fan base. Himanshu Sharma has written the script while Aanand L Rai directed it. The movie is expected to have a soulful music library as AR Rahman has composed its songs, while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics.

The romantic-action drama is slated to hit the cinemas on November 28, 2025.

