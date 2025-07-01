Kajol reveals the dynamic that hubby Ajay Devgn and longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan share, 'They don’t grab a beer together, but..'

Kajol is among India's most loved actresses. She is currently reaping praises for her performance in the new supernatural-thriller, Maa, where she has essayed the role of Ambika, a mother whose daughter is captured by a demon in the village of Chandrapur. Very recently, she addressed rumours about tension between her husband, Ajay Devgn, and her frequent co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. There has also been a lot of chatter about their relationship, due to Kajol’s close bond with her Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-star. In a recent interview, Kajol cleared the air, calling rumours about any kind of tension between them, baseless.

Kajol Clears Rumours Of Tension Between Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn

Kajol stated that there’s no awkwardness between Ajay and Shah Rukh. While they aren’t close friends who hang out casually, they share mutual respect. “They don’t grab a beer together, but they respect each other,” she said. Kajol emphasized that nothing significant has ever caused tension between them. She and Ajay have a strong marriage built on understanding. They respect each other’s individual preferences and don’t feel the need to share the same friends or interests. “We’re individuals with our own likes,” she added. This mutual respect helps them maintain a healthy relationship without complications.

The Long History Between Ajay Devgn And Shah Rukh Khan

Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan had their films Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan clash in Diwali 2012. Both films emerged hits but there sure was a controversy related to shows and screens. After a few years, in Bulgaria, the two were seen enjoying a meal together and the pictures of the same went viral across platforms. Cut to 2016, Ajay Devgn's Shivaay and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed on Diwali. Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the Karan Johar film. Despite all the heat surrounding the clash on the internet, SRK and Ajay Devgn remained on good terms.

In 2020, Shah Rukh Khan shared the poster of Tanhaji and congratulated the actor on 100 films. After SRK's blockbuster comeback with Pathaan, Ajay Devgn publicly congratulated him for the gargantuan success. The two, currently share screen space in an advertisement. Interestingly, they were first cast opposite one another in Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun.

Kajol And Ajay Devgn Are Happily Married

As about Kajol and Ajay, they have been married since 1999, and have collaborated on films like Ishq and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha to name a few. They have two children, Nysa and Yug. Despite their demanding careers, they’ve built a solid partnership based on trust and independence. Kajol’s comments only show how they handle personal and professional lives while ignoring baseless gossip. Her long-standing friendship with Shah Rukh, formed through years of working together, has never been an issue in her marriage. Even after marriage, Kajol and SRK have shared screens in a bunch of movies, the most recent being Dilwale; proving that her husband doesn't even object her being in films with Shah Rukh.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Ventures

On the professional front, Kajol is preparing for her next film, Sarzameen, a thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Dharma Productions, it will release on JioHotstar on 25th July. Ajay, meanwhile, continues to produce and act in films. After the success of Raid 2, he is all set for Son Of Sardaar 2, which coincidentally, also releases on 25th July. Shah Rukh Khan is working on his next, titled King.

