Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s ultra-luxury Mumbai homes: From family pujas to coffee breaks in cosy corners

Sachin Tendulkar’s off‑field innings are played out in two spectacular Bandra addresses. His Perry Cross Road villa sits atop a redeveloped plot overlooking the Arabian Sea, while the other apartment in BKC offers contemporary elegance.

Each property shows off his years of dedication, with bespoke interiors, cutting‑edge amenities, and thoughtful design. These homes not only provide comfort for the Tendulkar family but also depict the cricket legend’s appreciation for privacy, security, and refined living in Mumbai’s most coveted neighbourhoods.

The sleek kitchen and well‑zoned layout demonstrate smart use of space, per NoBroker Times. Together, these two homes represent Tendulkar’s taste for both coastal charm and urban architecture.

A house tour via Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja: Tendulkar leads a family puja in the living room, invoking Lord Ganesha’s blessings. He also wishes followers prosperity and obstacle‑free days in the caption.

Ganesh Visarjan Ceremony: On the apartment balcony, he and his family perform visarjan amidst festive chants. He thanks Bappa for joy, peace, and love until next year.

Coffee Day cheers: Pouring coffee in his living room, Tendulkar reveals his recipe: “A little milk and a lot of magic!”

Diwali décor: Clad in kurta by the flower‑adorned wooden staircase, Tendulkar wished his fans laughter and light during Diwali.

Gujrati New Year: Walking through his home with a puja thali in hand, he celebrates the new year with wife Anjali. He is also seen in his backyard under the tree lights.

Weekend with dogs: Playing with Spikey and Maxy on the lawn chairs, Tendulkar is seen laughing at the dogs’ mischievous antics, calling it “double the trouble, double the love!”

Valentine’s moment: He and Anjali crack a heart‑shaped chocolate together at home, with Tendulkar making a pun on “Sweet‑Heart.”

Gudi Padwa celebration: On his porch, Tendulkar does the Gudi Padwa puja, extending the Marathi New Year greetings to all his fans as well.

Mother’s Day tribute: Beside his mother and half-siblings, he honors his Aai’s endless support on Mother’s Day. In the caption, he calls her his “anchor” in life.

Spinny Ad memories: Tendulkar is seen with his daughter Sara and the family dogs as they lounge on the outdoor couch. He recalls drives, laughs, and “a promise for the ages.”

