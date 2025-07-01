Abhishek Bachchan recalls Aishwarya Rai's advice to deal with criticism and trolling: 'This is me, take it or leave it'

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Kaalidhar Laapata. He is presently on a promotional spree. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor talked about various aspects of his life. He also recalled his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's advice to deal with negativity and mentioned that he still aspires to make everyone happy.

Abhishek Bachchan highlighted that, like every human, he also pays more attention to negativity. He said, “I still want to make everyone happy. I still pay attention to all the negative reviews and anybody who says negative things. Sadly, as human nature pays more attention to negativity than positivity.”

The actor went on to recall Aishwarya Rai’s advice and added, “Aishwarya always said, it’s water off a duck's back. Why are you concentrating on the negative stuff? Concentrate on the positive, that so much outweighs anything else.”

Abhishek Bachchan still holds the ambition of making everyone happy

For the unversed, Jr Bachchan had once said that he wishes to make everyone happy. When the actor was quizzed whether he still holds that ambition, he said, “Yes. Time teaches you that sometimes you can be foolish. Don't be so idealistic. But I don't ever want to let go of that.”

Last seen in I Want To Talk, Abhishek underlines that the day he stopped wishing for it, that will be the death of the actor inside him. “The day I say yaa I can't make everyone happy, this is me take it or leave it, for film actors it's very arrogant and it will be the death of you. There will be no more desire to improve. I understand that it's a lot more challenging than you say,” he concluded.

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on his divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In another interview with ETimes, the actor refuted the divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai and mentioned that such comments hurt him the most. Abhishek said, “Now these things hurt. You do not live my life. You do not know how it feels to read all this. When you have a family, these things start affecting you. No matter how strong that person is, words have an impact. Even if we clarify something, people take it in the wrong sense because negative news sells.”

