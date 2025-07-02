3 South Indian movies and web series that are releasing on OTT this week

South Indian movies and web series are usually a dose of entertainment everyone needs once a week. If you’re planning to check out some of the new releases, here are the details.

3 South Indian movies and web series to watch

1. Thug Life (Tamil)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal

Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: July 3, 2025 (tentatively)

Advertisement

Thug Life is a gangster actioner focusing on the story of a Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a crime boss based in New Delhi. Following a shootout, the man adopts a young boy named Amaran and raises him as his own.

As his foster son grows up and becomes a formidable member of the mafia, the leadership dynamic changes. Now, with a dark animosity brewing between father and son, Sakthivel is dead set on revenge.

2. Uppu Kappurambu (Telugu)

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, Talluri Rameshwari

Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, Talluri Rameshwari Director: Ani IV Sasi

Ani IV Sasi Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: July 4, 2025

Uppu Kappurambu is a social comedy film that is set in the fictional village of Chitti Jayapuram during the 1990s. The movie is expected to revolve around the escalating pressures the village faces due to the inadequate burial infrastructure.

However, the film addresses societal issues with a quirky wit and humor. Talking about the movie, Ani IV Sasi said, “The show uses satire and humour to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh wrapped up the shoot for the series in just 18 days while Suhas shot for 20 days.

3. Good Wife (Tamil)

Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Revathy

Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Revathy Director: Revathy

Revathy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: July 4, 2025

Good Wife is an upcoming legal drama web series featuring Priyamani in the lead role. The show, directed by actress-filmmaker Revathy, is the Tamil adaptation of the American series The Good Wife starring Julianna Margulies.

The show earlier had a Hindi-language adaptation starring Kajol in the lead titled The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.

ALSO READ: AK64: Ajith Kumar’s next movie to be officially announced in August 2025? Find out