Who is Wootae? All about Street Man Fighter star and Hyeri’s rumored dancer boyfriend after Ryu Jun Yeol

K-pop idol turned actress Hyeri is making headlines once again, this time not for a new project but for a reported new romance. On July 1, 2025, media outlet My Daily broke the news that Hyeri is rumored to be in a relationship with professional dancer and choreographer Wootae.

The report stated that the two stars became close while working together on the cheerleading-themed film Victory in 2024. They have allegedly been dating for over a year. The news has quickly drawn attention from fans and the entertainment industry alike. This is especially due to Hyeri’s high-profile breakup in late 2023.

Advertisement

Who is Wootae?

Wootae used to be a member of the competitive dance crew Mbitious. He first gained widespread recognition through Mnet’s hit dance survival show Street Man Fighter, which aired in 2022. He quickly stood out for his expressive moves and sharp technique. The show elevated his public profile and introduced him as one of the rising figures in Korea’s dance scene.

In February 2024, Wootae joined THE L1VE, a label known for nurturing musical and performance talents. Since signing, he has remained highly active as a professional choreographer. He continues to engage fans with regular dance content on social media. Whether it’s through behind-the-scenes clips or studio rehearsals, Wootae has carved out a strong identity in Korea’s dance and entertainment world.

How the romance reportedly began

According to reports, the connection between Hyeri and Wootae began during their time working on Victory. It’s a feature film that premiered in 2024. The movie, set in the late 1990s, follows the story of Pil Seon, a high school girl who starts a cheerleading squad named the Millennium Girls. Hyeri played the lead role, while Wootae was brought on as one of the main choreographers. He collaborated with fellow artist Kinky.

Advertisement

Insiders revealed that the two met during early rehearsal sessions. Wootae was responsible for training the cast in cheer and dance routines that were showcased in the movie. These included performances to tracks like Diva’s Why Are You Calling Me and Deux’s Turn Around and Look at Me.

Spending long hours in rehearsal, Hyeri and Wootae are said to have gradually developed a strong bond. It eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. As per the report, the couple has been quietly dating for over a year. They have maintained a low profile and chosen to keep their relationship private from the public eye.

Agency’s brief response

Following the sudden media buzz, Hyeri’s agency Sublime issued a brief but cautious response. In a statement provided to Sports Donga, a representative from the company stated, “It is difficult to confirm as it is the actress' private life. We ask for your understanding.” The response neither confirmed nor denied the relationship.

Advertisement

Hyeri’s past relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol

This alleged new romance comes months after Hyeri’s breakup with actor Ryu Jun Yeol, which was confirmed in November 2023. The two actors had been in a relationship for around seven years. They first met on the set of the 2015 drama Reply 1988.

Reactions to Hyeri’s reported new relationship have been largely supportive, with many fans expressing happiness at the idea of her finding new love. However, some netizens have also called for privacy and caution. As of now, neither Hyeri nor Wootae has made a direct statement about the rumors.

ALSO READ: Hyeri dating Street Man Fighter’s Wootae after Ryu Jun Yeol split? Insiders spill on 1-year of romance