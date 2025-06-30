Cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s mother clean bowls him in viral living room cricket clip, Watch

Shreyas Iyer might be one of the most explosive batters in Indian cricket today, but even he couldn’t defend against his mother’s surprise delivery—at least not in his own living room. As debate continues over his absence from India’s Test squad in England, the 30-year-old found himself in a much lighter battle at home, this time with a plastic ball and his mother, Rohini, delivering the goods. The video of her clean bowling Iyer has now gone viral, drawing laughs from fans and peers alike.

Cricketing friendly fire that went viral

In a clip posted by his IPL team Punjab Kings, Shreyas is dressed casually and is playing barefoot as he faces deliveries from his mother, Rohini Iyer. One ball zips right through his defence and hits the door behind him where the wicket would have been The stike prompted a triumphant cry of “Out!” from Rohini.

“Only time SARPANCH won’t mind getting bowled!” read PBKS’s caption, referring to Iyer’s captaincy moniker. The video ends with his mother’s enthusiastic celebration, a clear sign of the easy camaraderie shared within the family.

This isn’t a one-off either. According to The Indian Express, Shreyas’s parents have long embraced their son’s playful side, recalling pranks like him faking an English accent over the phone or his cheeky jabs at his mother’s cooking.

Despite being a prominent athlete, Shreyas Iyer continues to be grounded in family rituals—including still being dropped off at the airport by both parents.

Form on the field, but still out of the squad

While Iyer remains in top form—scoring 604 runs in IPL 2025 and leading Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish—his exclusion from India’s Test squad continues to raise eyebrows. Despite a strong domestic season with nearly 700 first-class runs, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar stated there’s “no room” for Iyer in the Test plans.

For now, Iyer seems content taking guard at home—even if his fiercest bowler lives under the same roof.

