Say No to gloomy rainy days with these 5 films on Netflix: Dear Zindagi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and more

It’s that time of the year again when you look out of your window and it's always pouring. For many, the rainy season is romantic, but for a few, this season is too gloomy and depressing. If you belong to the second category and are dreading not being able to go ahead with your plans, then we have your back. Stay put, switch on your TV, mobile or iPad and watch these 5 amazing Bollywood movies on Netflix. We bet they are surely going to uplift your mood and turn your gloomy day into a happening one.

List of 5 movies to watch on Netflix

1. Veere Di Wedding

A story about 4 friends who have been together since childhood is surely going to pump you up. What if you cannot step out with your gang, you can always enjoy this gang of friends living their lives on your screens. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. From cleaning each other’s messes to standing together in difficult times, they surely know the real value of friendship.

2. Dear Zindagi

A film starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles will surely lift your mood and make you want to rethink how you want to live your life. Dr. Jehangir Khan’s (played by SRK) advice always feels like a breath of fresh air and gives a new direction to your thoughts.

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s love story will spice up your day with their dose of fun, comedy and family drama. It isn't a normal, serious love story but a light-hearted film that will entertain you without making your heart feel heavy.

4. Wake Up Sid

This movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma will make you romanticize Mumbai like never before. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has soulful music, a story that connects with the youth, and it will instantly make you feel good.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

A story of three friends who set out on an international trip and discover themselves and learn to face their fears. The movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin will surely give you a thrill and make you want to pack your bags instantly.

