Who was Lee Seo Yi? All about actor last seen in Lee Dong Wook’s The Divorce Insurance, following demise at 43

Actress Lee Seo Yi has passed away at the young age of 43. According to an update on her Instagram account, the actress breathed her last on June 20. The news was belatedly shared by her manager, Song Seo Bin. The post was made on behalf of the actor’s parents with details of her demise, including how it happened suddenly, have been kept private. The place where she has been laid to rest can be found out by contacting her team; however, the same has not been revealed to the public in order to protect the privacy of the grieving family.

Advertisement

Know about Lee Seo Yi’s career

It is known that the actress who was born on April 18, 1982, first began her acting career at the young age of 21. With a smaller role in Hur Jun, The Original Story in 2013, she went on to climb the acting ladder with bigger parts in the coming years. Some of her most well-known appearances include films like Scarlet Innocence, The Royal Tailor, The King, How To Live In This World, and Killing Romance. One of her last roles ended up becoming the romantic comedy The Divorce Insurance, co-starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Da Hee.

Her manager shared the tragic news on July 1, reading,

“Hello, this is Song Seo Bin, the manager of actress Lee Seo Yi.

I’m letting you know that my brilliant, beautiful, pretty, and kind eonnie (older sister) became a star in the sky on June 20, 2025.

I know you all must be shocked and heartbroken because of her passing, but please pray that eonnie goes to a good place, a beautiful place.

If you want to know where eonnie has been laid to rest, please contact @songsong_seo.

I’m posting this on behalf of her mother and father.”

Advertisement

The sad news became the actress’ latest update, with the last post shared just one week before her passing. She can be seen poking fun at a friend, Many of the pictures on her Instagram account show her smiling at the camera, and enjoying her life.

ALSO READ: NewJeans' deepfake case: ADOR intensifies legal action against defamers amid ongoing contract validity suit