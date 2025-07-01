F1 Day 5 India Box Office: Brad Pitt's movie manages to grow on Tuesday courtesy subsidized rates; Adds strong Rs 3.50 crore

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others, observed growth in collections on Discount Tuesday. After a Rs 3.25 crore net day 4, the movie has added Rs 3.50 crore on day 5, to take its 5 day total to Rs 27.50 crore net. The week for F1 is likely to close at Rs 33 crore. With IMAX screens still to itself in week 2, it is almost certain that the movie will hold its ground, despite competition.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crore (including previews) 2 Rs 7.25 crore 3 Rs 8 crore 4 Rs 3.25 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 27.50 crore net in 5 days

After What Will Be A Glorious 1st Week, F1 Finds New Competition In Metro... In Dino And Jurassic World: Rebirth

F1 faces new rivals like Metro... In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth in India in its second week. Since F1 is an established film with a strong word of mouth, it should not really struggle much when it comes to getting the audiences.

F1 Is Already Doing Much Better In India Than Anyone Would Expect

As stated a number of times earlier, the collections that F1 has managed to put up in its first weekend, would be seen as a good result even if they were the film's lifetime numbers. Effectively, the Brad Pitt led racing movie looks to do almost three times as much as what would have really been seen as a good result to begin with.

The collections shall end lower than the year's highest Hollywood grosser, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, but the difference here is that while one movie is from an established franchise, the other one is just a standalone flick.

F1 In Theatres

F1 has been crushing pre-release predictions globally, and now it is to be seen if it is able to compete with giants like Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman. F1 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Brad Pitt and F1.

