MS Dhoni wins online application to trademark his nickname 'Captain Cool' and invites hilarious memes

On June 16, 2025, the Trademarks Registry published Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s application for the trademark ‘Captain Cool,’ the sobriquet fans have long linked with his level-headed leadership. Filed under Class 41 for sports coaching and training services, the application initially faced an objection over potential confusion with an existing mark.

But Dhoni’s legal team successfully argued that ‘Captain Cool’ has acquired a distinct secondary meaning through his storied career, from the 2007 T20 World Cup conquest to the 2011 ODI World Cup victory. Now accepted and advertised, the registered trademark begins a new chapter in Dhoni’s commercial ventures.

Captain Cool’s trademark journey: The fan chant is now legally his

Dhoni first filed for the ‘Captain Cool’ trademark in June 2023, seeking exclusive rights for sports training centres and coaching services. As per Dhoni’s lawyer, Mansi Aggarwal’s LinkedIn post, the Registry had initially raised an objection under Section 11(1) of the Trade Marks Act, warning that a similar mark on record might confuse consumers.

However, Aggarwal had countered that the nickname’s long-standing use by media and fans creates an unmistakable link to Dhoni’s persona. “The phrase 'CAPTAIN COOL' has acquired a distinct secondary meaning through long-standing and widespread association with Mr. Dhoni,” Aggarwal asserted. The Registry agreed, noting that the trademark is unlikely to mislead when used in sports and entertainment contexts.

Captain Cool’s commercial prospects spur online memefest

News of the successful trademark filing unleashed a tidal wave of memes and jibes on social media. Fans mocked up product ideas—‘Captain Cool Janghiye’ spice blend and ‘Captain Cool Agarbatti’ incense—while some questioned Dhoni’s motives.

Supporters pointed out that Class 41 covers training and entertainment, hinting at a potential Dhoni-run academy. With ‘Captain Cool’ now protected, Dhoni can leverage the name for branded coaching camps or sports merchandise without risk of infringement.

As Dhoni’s post-retirement ventures expand, securing ‘Captain Cool’ cements the nickname’s place in both cricket lore and commerce. Fans can now expect official ‘Captain Cool’ academies and training programmes bearing the legend’s distinctive brand. For Dhoni, the title Captain Cool is not just legendary—it’s legally his.

