AK64: Ajith Kumar’s next movie to be officially announced in August 2025? Find out

Ajith Kumar hit the big screens earlier this year in April with the action comedy flick Good Bad Ugly. As the superstar is yet to announce his next movie, an official confirmation may not be too far.

Ajith Kumar’s AK64 to be announced in August 2025?

According to a report by industry insider Ramesh Bala, Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited movie, tentatively titled AK64, will be officially announced in August 2025.

Reportedly, industry sources have claimed that Ajith’s movie will be bankrolled by the production house Romeo Pictures. Earlier, the production company had invested in Ajith Kumar films like Viswasam and Vivegam.

While more details about AK64 are yet to be made, rumors indicate that director Adhik Ravichandran would be helming the project, marking the superstar’s second collaboration with him.

Interestingly, the actor had already confirmed that he would work in a movie only during the racing off-season, most likely in the latter half of 2025 and release in the early months of 2026.

Before Adhik, the names of various directors like Karthik Subbaraj, Prashanth Neel, Venkat Prabhu, and even Dhanush were doing the rounds to work with AK.

Talking about the actor’s motorsport career, Ajith recently launched his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing. Being the team owner and racer, the crew managed to bag several accolades after their performances in Dubai and Europe.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama flick Good Bad Ugly. The movie, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, featured the tale of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year-long sentence in jail. However, upon his release, he finds out that his son has been framed for a crime he never committed.

Now, AK must go back to his old ways to figure out who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

Apart from the superstar, GBU had Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in key roles. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

