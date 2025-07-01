10 new South movies releasing in theaters this week: Thammudu, 3BHK and more

South Indian movies have a new list of releases which are likely to interest the audience this week. If you’re eager to check them out, let’s dive in and learn more about them.

10 new South Indian movies releasing in theaters

Title Language Release Date Thammudu Telugu July 4, 2025 Phoenix Advertisement Tamil July 4, 2025 Dheeran Malayalam July 4, 2025 Akkenam Tamil July 4, 2025 Pen Drive Kannada July 4, 2025 Jangar Malayalam July 4, 2025 Paranthu Po Tamil July 4, 2025 Solo Boy Telugu July 4, 2025 3BHK Tamil July 4, 2025 Lopaliki Ra Chepta Telugu July 5, 2025

1. Thammudu (Telugu)

Cast: Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja

Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja Director: Sriram Venu

Sriram Venu Release Date: July 4, 2025

Thammudu, starring Nithiin in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on July 4, 2025. The Telugu-language action drama features the story of a brother who would go to any extent to protect his sister.

While his sister refuses to acknowledge him as her sibling, the film offers a gripping tale packed with action and grit. The movie is rated A by the CBFC, with the makers calling it “a surreal battle for survival.”

2. Phoenix (Tamil)

Cast: Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini

Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini Director: 'Anl' Arasu

'Anl' Arasu Release Date: July 4, 2025

Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya, is all geared up for his debut in Tamil cinema with the sports actioner Phoenix.

The movie, written and directed by popular stunt director 'Anl' Arasu, features the story of a young wrestler’s dilemma dealing with power-hungry people, showcasing an underlying theme of oppression.

3. Dheeran (Malayalam)

Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Vineeth, Abhiram, Shabareesh Varma, Aswathy Manoharan, Sidharth Bharathan

Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Vineeth, Abhiram, Shabareesh Varma, Aswathy Manoharan, Sidharth Bharathan Director: Devadath Shaji

Devadath Shaji Release Date: July 4, 2025

Dheeran starring Rajesh Madhavan in the lead role is an upcoming Malayalam-language action comedy drama. The film features the story of Eldhose, a well-meaning former village hero whose life has led from one blunder to another over the years.

With him and a gang of quirky villagers set out for a road trip, chaos is set to happen on their way to the right destination. With seasoned actors like Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Sudheesh, and Vineeth being part of the ensemble, the movie is directed by Bheeshma Parvam and Kumbalangi Nights writer Devadath Shaji.

4. Akkenam (Tamil)

Cast: Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, Adithya Shivpink, Adithya Menon, Praveen Raja, Ramesh Thilak, Seetha

Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, Adithya Shivpink, Adithya Menon, Praveen Raja, Ramesh Thilak, Seetha Director: Uday K

Uday K Release Date: July 4, 2025

Akkenam is an action thriller featuring actress Keerthi Pandian in the lead. The flick presents the story of a cab driver and a released convict who find their paths crossed fighting against a great evil.

The movie is bankrolled by Keerthi’s father Arun Pandian's A & P Groups with the veteran actor-director himself playing a supporting role. Previously, the real-life father and daughter had shared the screen for Anbirkiniyal (2021), the remake of the Malayalam movie Helen.

5. Pen Drive (Kannada)

Cast: Malashri, Tanisha Kuppanda, Kishen Bilagali, Kari Subbu, Archana Pillegowda

Malashri, Tanisha Kuppanda, Kishen Bilagali, Kari Subbu, Archana Pillegowda Director: Sebastin David

Sebastin David Release Date: July 4, 2025

Pen Drive is a Kannada-language mystery action thriller hitting the big screens this week. The movie presents the story of two daring policewomen who are investigating a scandal against a corrupt politician.

With them hot on his heels, the politician fights back by trying to trap and blackmail the women. Whether they succeed in their mission or not narrates the rest of the story.

6. Jangar (Malayalam)

Cast: Shweta Menon, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Appani, Sudheer Karamana, Geethi Sangeetha, Ajmal Zayn

Shweta Menon, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Appani, Sudheer Karamana, Geethi Sangeetha, Ajmal Zayn Director: Manoj T Yadav

Manoj T Yadav Release Date: July 4, 2025

Jangar is a Malayalam-language movie focusing on the tale of Abheendran, a man who was forced to flee his village and leads a life on a remote island only accessible by a ferry (jangar).

In his new life, the man falls in love with Nakshatra and feels compelled to marry her. How his life transforms afterwards sets up the rest of the film.

7. Paranthu Po (Tamil)

Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese

Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese Director: Ram

Ram Release Date: July 4, 2025

Paranthu Po is a Tamil musical road comedy that presents Tamizh Padam fame Shiva in the lead role. The movie written, co-produced and directed by prominent director Ram tells the story of a loving bond between a father with financial struggles and his stubborn son.

As they leave the city stress behind for a road trip together, taking them on a life-changing journey becomes the central focus of the film.

8. Solo Boy (Telugu)

Cast: Gautham Krishna, Ramya Pasupuleti, Shweta Avasthi, Posani Krishna Murali, Anitha Chowdhary

Gautham Krishna, Ramya Pasupuleti, Shweta Avasthi, Posani Krishna Murali, Anitha Chowdhary Director: P Naveen Kumar

P Naveen Kumar Release Date: July 4, 2025

Solo Boy is a romantic drama focusing on the story of Krishnamoorthy, a young man whose life is shattered by love and betrayal. However, instead of giving up, the man decides to take fate into his hands and embarks on a mission of reforming the system to help farmers in distress.

9. 3BHK (Tamil)

Cast: Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J Achar, Yogi Babu, Subbu Panchu

Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J Achar, Yogi Babu, Subbu Panchu Director: Sri Ganesh

Sri Ganesh Release Date: July 4, 2025

3BHK is a coming-of-age drama movie starring Siddharth in the lead role. The film focuses on the life of a family whose biggest dream is to own a home of their own and move out of their rented space.

How the family of four constantly struggles to build a house for themselves and the trials middle-class people have to face, is the main narrative of the entire story.

10. Lopaliki Ra Chepta (Telugu)

Cast: Konda Venkata Rajendra, Manisha Jashnani, Susmitha Anala, Sanchi Rai, Vamshidhar Goud

Konda Venkata Rajendra, Manisha Jashnani, Susmitha Anala, Sanchi Rai, Vamshidhar Goud Director: Konda Venkata Rajendra

Konda Venkata Rajendra Release Date: July 5, 2025

Lopaliki Ra Chepta is a Telugu-language romantic horror comedy, featuring Konda Venkata Rajendra as the lead. The movie directed by himself presents the story of Ram, a carefree man who works as a delivery boy.

After meeting Rukmini at a traffic signal and being enchanted by her beauty, their paths eventually cross, which leads to his life changing for good.

