10 new South movies releasing in theaters this week: Thammudu, 3BHK and more
Are you planning to watch new South Indian films in theaters this week? Here’s a list of movies that you should check out.
South Indian movies have a new list of releases which are likely to interest the audience this week. If you’re eager to check them out, let’s dive in and learn more about them.
10 new South Indian movies releasing in theaters
Title
Language
Release Date
Thammudu
Telugu
July 4, 2025
Phoenix
Tamil
July 4, 2025
Dheeran
Malayalam
July 4, 2025
Akkenam
Tamil
July 4, 2025
Pen Drive
Kannada
July 4, 2025
Jangar
Malayalam
July 4, 2025
Paranthu Po
Tamil
July 4, 2025
Solo Boy
Telugu
July 4, 2025
3BHK
Tamil
July 4, 2025
Lopaliki Ra Chepta
Telugu
July 5, 2025
1. Thammudu (Telugu)
- Cast: Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja
- Director: Sriram Venu
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Thammudu, starring Nithiin in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on July 4, 2025. The Telugu-language action drama features the story of a brother who would go to any extent to protect his sister.
While his sister refuses to acknowledge him as her sibling, the film offers a gripping tale packed with action and grit. The movie is rated A by the CBFC, with the makers calling it “a surreal battle for survival.”
2. Phoenix (Tamil)
- Cast: Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini
- Director: 'Anl' Arasu
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya, is all geared up for his debut in Tamil cinema with the sports actioner Phoenix.
The movie, written and directed by popular stunt director 'Anl' Arasu, features the story of a young wrestler’s dilemma dealing with power-hungry people, showcasing an underlying theme of oppression.
3. Dheeran (Malayalam)
- Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Vineeth, Abhiram, Shabareesh Varma, Aswathy Manoharan, Sidharth Bharathan
- Director: Devadath Shaji
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Dheeran starring Rajesh Madhavan in the lead role is an upcoming Malayalam-language action comedy drama. The film features the story of Eldhose, a well-meaning former village hero whose life has led from one blunder to another over the years.
With him and a gang of quirky villagers set out for a road trip, chaos is set to happen on their way to the right destination. With seasoned actors like Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Sudheesh, and Vineeth being part of the ensemble, the movie is directed by Bheeshma Parvam and Kumbalangi Nights writer Devadath Shaji.
4. Akkenam (Tamil)
- Cast: Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, Adithya Shivpink, Adithya Menon, Praveen Raja, Ramesh Thilak, Seetha
- Director: Uday K
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Akkenam is an action thriller featuring actress Keerthi Pandian in the lead. The flick presents the story of a cab driver and a released convict who find their paths crossed fighting against a great evil.
The movie is bankrolled by Keerthi’s father Arun Pandian's A & P Groups with the veteran actor-director himself playing a supporting role. Previously, the real-life father and daughter had shared the screen for Anbirkiniyal (2021), the remake of the Malayalam movie Helen.
5. Pen Drive (Kannada)
- Cast: Malashri, Tanisha Kuppanda, Kishen Bilagali, Kari Subbu, Archana Pillegowda
- Director: Sebastin David
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Pen Drive is a Kannada-language mystery action thriller hitting the big screens this week. The movie presents the story of two daring policewomen who are investigating a scandal against a corrupt politician.
With them hot on his heels, the politician fights back by trying to trap and blackmail the women. Whether they succeed in their mission or not narrates the rest of the story.
6. Jangar (Malayalam)
- Cast: Shweta Menon, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Appani, Sudheer Karamana, Geethi Sangeetha, Ajmal Zayn
- Director: Manoj T Yadav
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Jangar is a Malayalam-language movie focusing on the tale of Abheendran, a man who was forced to flee his village and leads a life on a remote island only accessible by a ferry (jangar).
In his new life, the man falls in love with Nakshatra and feels compelled to marry her. How his life transforms afterwards sets up the rest of the film.
7. Paranthu Po (Tamil)
- Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese
- Director: Ram
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Paranthu Po is a Tamil musical road comedy that presents Tamizh Padam fame Shiva in the lead role. The movie written, co-produced and directed by prominent director Ram tells the story of a loving bond between a father with financial struggles and his stubborn son.
As they leave the city stress behind for a road trip together, taking them on a life-changing journey becomes the central focus of the film.
8. Solo Boy (Telugu)
- Cast: Gautham Krishna, Ramya Pasupuleti, Shweta Avasthi, Posani Krishna Murali, Anitha Chowdhary
- Director: P Naveen Kumar
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
Solo Boy is a romantic drama focusing on the story of Krishnamoorthy, a young man whose life is shattered by love and betrayal. However, instead of giving up, the man decides to take fate into his hands and embarks on a mission of reforming the system to help farmers in distress.
9. 3BHK (Tamil)
- Cast: Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J Achar, Yogi Babu, Subbu Panchu
- Director: Sri Ganesh
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
3BHK is a coming-of-age drama movie starring Siddharth in the lead role. The film focuses on the life of a family whose biggest dream is to own a home of their own and move out of their rented space.
How the family of four constantly struggles to build a house for themselves and the trials middle-class people have to face, is the main narrative of the entire story.
10. Lopaliki Ra Chepta (Telugu)
- Cast: Konda Venkata Rajendra, Manisha Jashnani, Susmitha Anala, Sanchi Rai, Vamshidhar Goud
- Director: Konda Venkata Rajendra
- Release Date: July 5, 2025
Lopaliki Ra Chepta is a Telugu-language romantic horror comedy, featuring Konda Venkata Rajendra as the lead. The movie directed by himself presents the story of Ram, a carefree man who works as a delivery boy.
After meeting Rukmini at a traffic signal and being enchanted by her beauty, their paths eventually cross, which leads to his life changing for good.
