Inside Amitabh Bachchan's iconic plush home Jalsa: Glass chandeliers, brass sculptures and more

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the OG superstars of the Bollywood industry. The actor has not only proved his finesse through his films, but also his real-life demeanor is something that people really admire. His iconic Mumbai house, named Jalsa, is one of the landmarks of the city that fans visit to catch a glimpse of him. Blending aesthetic and luxury, Bachchan's house reflects his legacy and family values. So, let us step inside Jalsa.

Situated in Juhu's posh area, Amitabh Bachchan's abode is a gift from Ramesh Sippy. The filmmaker gifted it to Big B, recognising his work in Satte Pe Satta, a film released in 1982. If you get a chance to enter Jalsa, the wooden double doors will guide you indoors. The living room is royal and regal in itself. From art pieces, paintings, and traditional arches, it boasts class and charm.

On top of that, the chandeliers and brass sculptures add to its sophisticated ambience. But the element that stands out is the wall that is covered with multiple Tanjore paintings. One can also see candle stands and gold lotus decorative pieces that justify the statement: where tradition meets luxury.

Jalsa also has a relaxing corner. The green walls and a wooden framework along them give a different yet plush feel. The room has a lime green couch and bright color cushions.

Talking about the study, it has a complete modern vibe. Wooden bookshelves, floor-to-ceiling wood panelled walls, and a standing desk, appear sleek. There is no clutter and everything is so organized.

Moving forward, Amitabh Bachchan's recording room is also beautifully decorated. The in-home gym has modern equipment and a huge mirror. Last but not least, Jalsa's backyard is another spot that is filled with calming energy and boasts a peaceful setting. Apart from the trees and grass, it has a grey floor. Surrounded by nature, the vernadah is a perfect spot to enjoy sunsets and spend quality time with family.

