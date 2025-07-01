Will BTS' V move to new agency with Wooga Squad bestie Park Hyung Sik? Here's why fans think so

Park Hyung Sik embarked on a new career chapter through the launch of agency, RÊVE, as reported by K-media outlet SBS Entertainment News on July 1. The company was founded by him and his longtime colleague and manager, who has been by his side since his K-pop artist days with ZE:A. The agency's name sparked speculation that BTS' V might join the agency.

Park Hyung Sik launches new agency with friend of 20 years

Park Hyung Sik, known for his roles in Buried Hearts and Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, has partnered with a longtime industry friend to launch agency RÊVE. The new venture was planned and carried out on 20 years of trust and camaraderie between them. The actor plans to continue his active pursuits under the new agency.

A RÊVE official expressed their excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are happy to be walking a new path with Park Hyung-sik," and "We will repay you with good works and activities, containing the trust and companionship we have built up over a long time."

The name, RÊVE, is French for "dream," which led to speculations of a future collaboration with V, as he is also associated with the word.

BTS' V speculated to join Wooga Squad bestie Park Hyung Sik’s new label RÊVE

The agency's name has drawn parallels with BTS' V Paris-themed photobook, also titled Rêve, sparking speculation among fans about potential collaborations or connections between the two. The name similarity made fans wonder if Park Hyung Sik’s Wooga Squad bestie V was involved in behind-the-scenes activities regarding the agency formation, including its naming.

As the two artists are known for their brotherly bond, the possibility cannot be negated. Some fans went a step ahead and speculated that the Love Me Again singer might be one of the first artists to sign in Park Hyung Sik's label. They felt that it was "a sign that Tae might also join this agency for his acting career."

Recently, the BTS member took to Weverse live to tease a "big" project coming up and as per fans, his new second acting gig following Hwarang, under RÊVE, might be it.

