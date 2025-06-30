Jwala Gutta posts her proud moment as her baby girl takes ‘first steps’ on badminton court

On June 30, former doubles world champion Jwala Gutta marked a milestone: she took her infant daughter to the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence for a first on-court visit. Gutta took to X as she called it a “proud and emotional moment” and expressed her hope to pass on a love for badminton.

Married to actor Vishnu Vishal since 2021, Jwala balanced competitive spirit with maternal devotion. Between teaching shuttlecraft and bedtime feeds, she’s carefully crafting a path for her little one—and perhaps a future shuttler under her own roof.

Baby Gutta’s ‘first steps on the court’

“First day, first steps on the court,” Jwala captioned a series of pictures of her and her daughter cradled in her arms, per her X/Twitter. The two are seen within the courts of Gutta’s Academy of Excellence in Badminton.

With hashtags like #BadmintonBeginnings and #NextGenShuttler, she emphasized the blend of passion and discipline at the heart of her academy. Established to train young talents in Hyderabad, the facility echoes Jwala’s vision: to nurture resilience and technique in every student.

While there is still time before her daughter joins roll call, the Olympic gold medallist is hoping her daughter will soon carry on her legacy.

Gutta on motherhood

Motherhood arrived in April 2025 for Gutta when Vishnu Vishal announced on social media the birth of their baby girl—coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary, according to India Today. The couple also co-parents Vishnu’s son Aryan from his previous marriage.

In an exclusive with the Hindustan Times, Jwala described a hands-on routine: changing diapers, 2 to 3 hour wakeups, and no nanny. She’s firm on keeping screens away until adulthood, insisting her daughter focus on real-world skills rather than social media.

