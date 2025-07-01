Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears Onstage After Orlando Bloom Breakup, Here's What Happened

Katy Perry is getting real with her fans during tough times. The Cry About It Later singer was seen wiping away tears while performing onstage as she wrapped the Australian leg of her Lifetimes tour on Monday night. Before singing her hit song Firework, the Grammy-nominated pop star paused to thank her Australian fans for standing by her.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia,” Perry said in a fan video that quickly went viral on X. She made a heart with her hands as the crowd cheered. Collecting herself, she told fans, “Now let’s sing ‘Firework!’”

This moment came just weeks after reports confirmed the Katy Perry Orlando Bloom breakup. Page Six reported that Perry and the Lord of the Rings actor are 'over' after nearly 10 years of being together. While neither of them has publicly spoken in detail about the split, Bloom added fuel to the rumors by sharing a cryptic Instagram story on Monday about a 'new beginning.' He wrote about 'bravely' taking a 'first step' and finding 'courage to take on the next.'

Here’s what we know about their split

The pair first met in 2016 and started dating after flirting at the Met Gala. After a brief split, they got engaged in 2019. In August 2020, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove, now 4. Fans loved seeing the couple’s sweet moments together over the years, but cracks started showing recently.

As Perry performed sold-out shows across Australia, Bloom made headlines for partying solo at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding. While Perry hasn’t directly spoken about the breakup, she did hint at her mindset on Instagram last week. She shared a slideshow of smiling photos and a video of herself running on a beach surrounded by seagulls, showing fans she’s staying positive.

Fans of the 'strong' singer praised her for staying professional during her Katy Perry tour, even while dealing with a breakup. One fan wrote, “F–k her [partners] who keep breaking up with her in the middle of tour.” Another joked, “If I had a nickel every time Katy Perry went through a breakup during a tour I’d have two nickels, which is not a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice.”

