Tom Cruise is Going All-Out to Woo ‘Future Wife’ Ana de Armas With Romantic Gestures, Details Inside

Tom Cruise seems determined to win over Ana de Armas, sparing no expense to make a big impression on his rumored girlfriend. According to Radar Online, Cruise surprised Ana with a custom-made perfume designed just for her, the latest in a line of extravagant gestures aimed at winning her heart.

Cruise and Ana grew close while preparing for their new supernatural thriller, Deeper. Both actors have been training hard for the deep-sea diving scenes. An insider told Radar Online, “Tom is renowned for being relentless in everything he does, and wowing women is no different. He is eyeing Ana as a future wife and has been going all-out to wow her, from private jet trips to putting her up in the best suites.”

Here’s how Cruise is wooing her

The Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating rumors heated up when they were first spotted together on Valentine’s Day in London’s Soho. Since then, Cruise has flown Ana in his private jet, co-piloted a helicopter for a surprise birthday dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Kol, and even arranged for her favorite meals to be cooked by top chefs. He topped it all with personal flamenco performances at home.

“But his latest gift is his most personal yet,” the source said about the custom scent. The Tom Cruise custom perfume Ana was crafted in Grasse, France, with orchid oils to reflect Ana’s Cuban roots and blended to match her skin chemistry. The perfume came in a hand-blown pink Murano glass bottle, along with a handwritten note and hundreds of fresh orchids.

Friends worry about Cruise’s intensity

Some close to Ana are concerned about Cruise’s intense approach and past. “Tom is a very, very intense man and this, combined with elements such as his obsession with Scientology should be red flags for Ana,” one friend told Radar Online. “It’s not all flowers and personalized perfumes with him - there’s a lot of baggage and personality to deal with there.”

Cruise’s history with famous women is well-known. He was previously married to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes and more recently linked to Russian influencer Elsina Khayrova. The Tom Cruise girlfriend rumors now surround Ana de Armas.

