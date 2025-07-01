Sitaare Zameen Par Day 12 India Box Office: Aamir Khan led social comedy remains steady on Discount Tuesday; Adds Rs 3.50 crore net

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and others, had another steady day at the box office on day 12, as it netted Rs 3.50 crore. The collections have remained strong due to the 'Blockbuster Tuesday' offer in top multiplex chains where tickets are priced at a flat rate of Rs 149-199 to encourage more people to visit theatres. With this, the 12 day total of the Aamir Khan dramedy stands at Rs 127 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 6.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 12.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 13.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 127 crore net in 12 days

Sitaare Zameen Par Heads For Rs 133 Crore Net In 2 Weeks

Sitaare Zameen Par returns back to normal weekday rates from Wednesday. The 2 week total of the Aamir Khan starrer, heads towards Rs 133 crore net or so. After that, it shall get two new stiff rivals in the form of Metro... In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth. While Sitaare Zameen Par should keep holding screens atleast in high end multiplexes, it will lose most of its single screen theatres.

Sitaare Zameen Par Heads For A Rs 170-175 Crore Net Lifetime

As things stand, Sitaare Zameen Par heads for a Rs 170 - 175 crore net finish. This shall be seen as a good number for the size of film that it is, and for the limited appeal of the genre. Ideally, an Aamir Khan movie should be doing more than this, but this isn't bad at all. To put things into perspective, the lifetime total of the movie shall be the second highest for an Indian movie in the first 6 months. It is only with War 2 that the movie will drop to third.

Sitaare Zameen Par International Box Office And Global Box Office Update

Internationally, Sitaare Zameen Par heads for a USD 8 million finish. The global cume will end under Rs 300 crore and it will be in its second phase, with release in non-traditional international markets, that it will aim for higher. The non-theatrical digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par are being negotiated. Based on what the movie makes from digital rights, Aamir Khan's profits from the project will be determined.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres now.

