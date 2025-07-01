Vikrant Massey spent Rs 60,000 to rent one designer outfit just so that he could get work in Bollywood

Vikrant Massey is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The actor recently visited Rhea Chakraborty's podcast and talked about the initial days of his career, when he was transitioning from Television to movies.

The Haseen Dillruba actor admitted that he tried to do his PR and was spending huge bucks on his designer outfits. Vikrant said, “Not that I didn’t try, I did try it for a good 4-5 months. I started attending parties, I started renting out clothes, which are so expensive. It costs so much money to wear those clothes just once.”

When Vikrant Massey spent all monthly expenses on one designer outfit

The actor mentioned that he was doing everything to get noticed and papped as he thought that was the way to find work in Bollywood. Vikrant went on to add that his one rented designer outfit used to cost him around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, that too, for one time only.

“My wife, who was my girlfriend then, she would be like, ‘Why? Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 a day, per event? You are wearing a designer’s costume for 4-5 hours. That’s our expense for an entire month,” the 12th Fail actor expressed.

Vikrant Massey reveals he didn't feel like himself in expensive designer outfits

Vikrant underlined that he tried wearing those outfits but failed. Soon, he realized that it was not his cup of tea and that he doesn't feel like himself in the designer outfits.

“But I tried. I tried and I failed and I realised how uncomfortable I was. I didn’t feel like myself. Like going to these parties, wearing those ultra-expensive clothes, I was so conscious. Like the whole time, I would be like, ‘I hope this doesn’t get dirty because I have to return these clothes, they belong to a big designer’,” said the actor.

Furthermore, the actor concluded by saying that he took a stand and told everyone who encouraged him to do so that it didn't work for him.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey is gearing up for the release of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, slated to hit the screens on July 11. He is also playing the main antagonist in Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon starrer Don 3. Moreover, the actor also has Sri Sri Ravishankar's biopic in his kitty.

