Lee Jong Suk reveals why he chose Law and the City as his comeback drama after 3 years: ‘Wanted to…’

Lee Jong Suk is slated to make his K-drama comeback after 3 years, following the release of Big Mouth in 2022, which marked his post-military return. Law and the City has been confirmed for a July release, where the actor will take on a lead role opposite Moon Ga Young, who will act as his love interest. Other main roles will be taken on by Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae, with this set of 5 people acting as The Associate Attorneys Avengers. At a press conference on July 1, reported by Allkpop, the Pinocchio star spoke about seeking ‘comfort’ from his next role, which led him to take on this project.

Lee Jong Suk talks about taking on the role of an ace lawyer in K-drama Law and the City

Acting as Ahn Ju Hyeong, Lee Jong Suk is the steady force at his law firm. Having worked for 9 years at the same company, he’s capable of running his own, but chooses to stick with this place. Talking to the media on July 1, the actor revealed that after doing multiple genres, he wanted to take on something comfortable with an amazing cast.

Comparing other legal dramas that are intense and deal with complex situations, Law and the City offered him a chance to tell unique stories that are tied to living and are more relaxed. "I think we live in a time where people constantly chase dopamine. I wanted to work on something comforting, and this drama offered that opportunity. I wanted to do something warm and grounded with this amazing cast.”

According to Newsis, he added that courtroom dramas usually talk about defeating great evil and implementing justice; however, their latest project focuses on making a living and how people continue their lives in this world. Moon Ga Young affirmed his thoughts, sharing that Law and the City is ‘a human story, about how we grow and connect with one another’.

The K-drama follows Ahn Ju Hyeong’s peaceful life, which begins to change for the worse one day. Law and the City airs on July 5, streaming on tvN and Disney+ from 21:20 pm KST every Saturday and Sunday.