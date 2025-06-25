Aamir Khan's Luxe Lifestyle: Sitaare Zameen Par actor's car collection to owning mansions across Mumbai, Panchgani and Beverly Hills

Aamir Khan needs no introduction! The finest of all, the perfectionist in all senses, and Bollywood’s most enigmatic star is not just a cinematic genius but also a master of meaningful living. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor has a mind-boggling financial empire and a splendid car collection. With a reported net worth of Rs. 1862 crore, his personal and professional portfolio is massive.

Starting from a 5,000 sq. ft. sea-facing mansion in Bandra, a Rs. 7 crore farmhouse in Panchgani, to an opulent Rs. 75 crore mansion in Beverly Hills, Khan lives an extravagant lifestyle but likes to stay low-key.

Aamir Khan's Luxurious Properties

1. Sea-Facing Bandra Home

Aamir Khan’s primary residence is located in an elite Virgo Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra, Mumbai. The 5000 sq. ft. home costing around Rs. 60 crore spreads across two floors. His home offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. One of the floors of the duplex is more of a workspace, representing his passion for movies. The open spaces, muted tones, and picturesque setting of the house are the perfect blend of elegance and luxury.

2. Panchgani Farmhouse

The Rang De Basanti actor’s Rs. 7 crore Panchgani house is a rustic refuge. His farmhouse, located in Panchgani, a hill station in Maharashtra, is perched on a two-acre plot. Reportedly, he paid Rs 42 as stamp duty for the property. The farmhouse keeps the actor and his family away from showbiz glam, offering solace. The property’s mossy verandas, misty mornings, and a tranquil atmosphere make it the Khan’s preferred spot for hosting intimate parties and for philosophical unwinding.

3. Beverly Hills, California Mansion

The Lagaan alum made a significant investment in Beverly Hills, California, by purchasing a luxurious property worth Rs 75 crore in the wealthiest area.

That’s not all, the actor owns two plush flats in Marina apartments, one high-end flat in Bella Vista, Pali Hill, four commercial properties worth Rs 35 crore in Santacruz, and nine properties in the Virgo Co-op Society alone.

Talking about his automobile collection, there are many notable vehicles on the list.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

In the Khan’s garage, this is one of the most elite rides. The cost of the car falls within the range of Rs. 5.25 crore to Rs. 7.95 crore. It features British finesse with royal undertones.

Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard

Another addition to Aamir's collection of expensive belongings is a Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard. It is yet another exquisite piece, typically owned by Presidents and Popes. The price of this expensive armored vehicle is around Rs 10.50 crore.

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

The actor owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur with a special ‘007’ number plate. It is priced between Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 7.95 crore.

Range Rover Vogue

The Ghajni actor prefers “quiet cars,” and the Range Rover Vogue is among his favorites. For him, it is not about horsepower; it’s about soul power. It is a perfectly designed go-anywhere and conquer-any-road SUV. The price ranges from Rs. 2.31 crore to Rs. 3.41 crore.

