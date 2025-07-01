BTS’ Jin reveals fear of being criticized for 'weird' RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR solo concert format: ‘Was really worried...’

On June 29, 2025, during the second night of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR stop in Goyang, BTS’ Jin got deeply personal with his fans. Performing solo for the first time, Jin didn’t just sing, he spoke from the heart. He offered fans a rare glimpse into the emotions and uncertainties that came with designing his own concert experience.

Jin breaks the mold

Speaking in between performances and interactive game segments, Jin admitted that stepping into the solo spotlight wasn’t easy. “I wasn’t entirely in charge of everything, but I was involved in the planning process,” he said. “I hoped to try a way that was a bit more fun and new instead of pursuing the same way I used to do with our members.”

In a move that surprised many, Jin chose to scrap the typical dramatic opening VCR. Instead, he opened the show by slamming a Do-Jeon (Challenge) buzzer. It’s an immediate sign that this was going to be a concert unlike any ARMY had seen before. He asked the audience, “I got rid of the serious vibe and went for a lighter concept like karaoke style, etc. How did you like it?”

Jin admits fear of breaking idol concert norms

But the bold concept didn't come without worry. Jin revealed that challenging the structured, polished format typical of idol concerts made him nervous. "As an idol star, there's a kind of 'officialized format' that our concerts usually follow, as you may know. But I broke away from all of that and tried something new," he admitted.

He further revealed his hesitation, saying, "What if people think, 'Why is he doing it like that? Weirdly?' I was really worried that I might get criticized for my way." Still, Jin chose to trust his instincts and his fans.

ARMYs put Jin's mind at ease

He became visibly emotional as he addressed the ARMYs in the crowd. "But hearing you ARMYs say such kind things really puts my mind at ease," he expressed. "Thank you so much. If I get another chance to do something like this again, I'll work even harder."

Fans in attendance were touched not only by the music and playful mood but by the sincerity behind Jin's words. The soloist showed that even after over a decade in the industry, trying something new still takes courage. The love and support of fans make all the difference.

What's next for Jin on the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

After wrapping up his two-day concert in Goyang on June 28 and 29, Jin is headed to Japan. He will perform in Chiba and Osaka between July 5 and July 13, continuing to share his unique solo stage with international fans.

Next, the tour will make its way to North America, with stops planned in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark throughout July. In August, Jin will take the stage in Europe, where he's set to perform in both London and Amsterdam. Each stop includes two full days of concerts, giving more fans the chance to experience his fresh take on live performance.

