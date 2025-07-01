Who did Triple H and Stephanie McMahon date before their marriage? Exes, rumors, and more

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon never planned a fairy tale: their on‑screen Vegas elopement in 1999 was scripted chaos. Yet that angle evolved into chemistry so strong that even Vince McMahon's dating ban couldn't cool it.

Two lovebirds became WWE's global corporate co‑captains, steering creative shifts, weathering a heart‑failure scare, and raising three daughters with an eye on future prospects. Their personal histories—peppered with past partners, rumors, and storyline romances—offer a riveting glimpse into how business, performance, and desire can intersect.

Road to the altar: A romance born in kayfabe

The romance sparked in November 1999 when an on-air wedding to Test imploded; Triple H revealed a quick Vegas ceremony with a sedated Stephanie. Script later turned to reality as the duo hit it off, quickly clashing with Vince McMahon’s no‑dating rule.

After an uneasy 10‑month pause, Stephanie sided with Triple H against her father in December. They wed on October 25, 2003, and later had daughters Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn.

“Being married to your best friend is awesome,” Triple H told the Impaulsive podcast in 2022, after surviving a 2021 heart‑failure scare.

Triple H’s dating playbook before Stephanie

Outside of the ring, Triple H is known as Paul Michael Levesque, who has had few long-term connections. Of them, his serious relationship with his New Hampshire girlfriend ended when he chased WCW in 1994, according to the Times of India.

He later dated DX partner Chyna from 1996 to 2000, who at the time alleged her relationship with him overlapped with that of Stephanie. This is an accusation he denies. Locker‑room gossip in 2005 also linked him to Christy Hemme, though nothing was ever substantiated.

Stephanie’s pre‑game line‑up

Stephanie McMahon’s path was equally varied. The publication notes that she had a high‑school sweetheart as well as a brief romance with a baseball player just before her TV debut. While their identities were never revealed, they have been mentioned by WWE executives in interviews.

On screen, Stephanie almost wed Test in 1999 as part of WWE RAW’s 10th anniversary storyline. Past this, she also shared a scripted kiss with Kurt Angle in 2000 during her romance with Triple H—an angle that only drew the audience into her eventual real‑life romance with Triple H.

