Aamir Khan breaks silence on naming his dog Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Shayad woh mujhse naakhush the..’

Aamir Khan is currently celebrating the success of his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor has been very active in promotions and that has paid off at the box office. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Aamir Khan gave insights into various phases of his life, including his rift with Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old actor addressed his controversial ‘dog’ remark on King Khan and called it a ‘childish’ phase. Aamir said, “Actually ek period tha jab Shah Rukh aur main ek dusre ke liye kaafi kuch bol rahe the. Shayad woh naakhush the mujhse. (Actually, there was a period when Shah Rukh and I were talking a lot about each other. Maybe he was unhappy with me.)”

When the host quizzed the reason behind SRK being unhappy with Aamir, the actor added, “Don’t know! May be because I don’t talk about others in my interviews.”

Aamir Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘good friend’

Furthermore, the Dangal actor mentioned that he and Shah Rukh now share a great bond and called him a ‘good friend’. “Anyway, let’s leave all that behind. Shah Rukh is a good friend of mine. When our careers started, there was natural competition between us. But that faded away 10–15 years ago, at least from my side, and I think from his side as well. It was childish behaviour,” Aamir highlighted.

Advertisement

Mr Perfectionist also recalled that Shah Rukh used to make fun of him in award shows. “Shah Rukh aksar mujhpe mazak karta rehta hain naa har saal jab award function hota hai, main toh jaata nahi hoon. Toh har saal mazak woh mujhpe karte rehte hain (Shah Rukh often jokes about me every year during award functions, since I don’t attend them. So every year, he keeps making fun of me.)”

Know the ‘Dog controversy’ between Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

For the unversed, Aamir used to write blogs in the 2010s. In one such blog, He wrote, “Shah Rukh mere talwe chaat raha hai. Mai usse biscuit khila raha hun. Aur kya chahiye mujhe? (Shah Rukh is licking my feet. I am feeding him biscuits. What else do I need?)”

Later, when the actor visited Aap Ki Adalat (India TV), he mentioned that he has a dog named after Shah Rukh Khan. The actor also mentioned that he bought the dog from a Parsi owner who had named it after the Bollywood actor. Though he narrated the story jokingly, it didn’t sit well with SRK fans and the actor faced heat for his remark. Aamir also revealed that after realising his mistake, he visited Shah Rukh Khan and apologized to his children - Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ramayana’s wrap-up party ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey’s warm hug, cake cutting and more