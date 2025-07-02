Bollywood Newswrap, July 1: Ranbir Kapoor wrapping Ramayana to Kriti Sanon's heartfelt note for Dhanush and Aanand L Rai

Wondering what you missed today? From Ranbir Kapoor wrapping Ramayana to Kriti Sanon's heartfelt note, here is a quick recap of all the major highlights.

Ramayan Part 1 shoot wraps, Ranbir Kapoor gives heartfelt speech

Namit Malhotra's Ramayan Part One wrapped up today. Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey cut the cake and celebrated the day with the whole unit on the sets.

The Animal actor, who is gearing up to play Lord Rama in the epic drama, gave a heartfelt speech and thanked the whole team. For the unversed, the first glimpse of Ramayana will be out on July 3rd.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon wrap up shoot of Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon called it a wrap for the shoot of their maiden project, Tere Ishk Mein. Coming from the world of Raanjhanaa, the movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.

The Mimi actress penned a heartfelt note on social media, offering gratitude and love to the team.

Harshvardhan Rane begins shoot of Omung Kumar's Silaa

Harshvardhan Rane kicked off the shoot of Omung Kumar's upcoming movie. Titled Silaa, the movie stars Sadia Khateeb as the female lead, while Karan Veer Mehra plays the main villain.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, it is a romantic-action drama about a love story gone wrong.

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik trailer promises a gritty yet massy experience

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie Maalik is hitting the headlines as the makers launched its trailer today.

Filled with seeti maar dialogues, clapworthy hero elevation moments and a terrific Rajkummar Rao, the trailer has just amped up the buzz. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla and Prosenjit Chatterjee, Maalik is set to release in cinemas on July 11. It will clash with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman.

Aashiqui 2 trio Arijit Singh, Mithoon, and Mohit Suri reunite for Saiyaara's new song

Saiyaara’s new melody titled Dhun, officially released today. Featured on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the freshly released song hit the right chords with the audience, soon after it hit social media and music platforms.

The song marked the reunion of Aashiqui 2 trio- Singer Arijit Singh, music composer Mithoon, and director Mohit Suri. Saiyaara is slated to release on July 18, 2025.

