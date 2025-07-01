Danielle remains 'unbothered' by NewJeans drama, joins GOOD BOY’s Park Bo Gum and Sean for jog sesh amid ADOR feud

NewJeans’ Danielle was recently seen enjoying a relaxed, early morning run through the streets of Seoul. She was joined by actor Park Bo Gum and veteran artist Sean. The unexpected outing was shared by Sean via Instagram on July 1.

This update came amid her group’s ongoing conflict with the agency, ADOR. Danielle has remained largely out of the spotlight amid legal tensions between NewJeans and the HYBE subsidiary. But her participation in the run reminded fans that she’s still pushing forward, one step at a time.

‘Bo-Da-Sean’ hit the pavement for 8 km

Sean is a member of the legendary hip-hop duo Jinusean and is known for his philanthropy and athleticism. His post revealed that he had been joined by Park Bo Gum and Danielle for a casual jog. It was a part of his regular running group, dubbed Unknown Crew. The trio covered a light 8.15-kilometer course. And the post featured bright, energetic selfies of the three stars.

Sean captioned the post, “Morning run. Unknown Crew unit ‘Bo-Da-Sean,’ a light 8.15km jog. Bo Gum, are you seriously going to run a full marathon this year? Danielle, how are you this good at running? With a little more training, you could totally enter a 10K race. We run with kind hearts for healthy lives.”

The photos sparked immediate buzz online, not only because of the celebrity trio’s presence but also due to Danielle’s participation. Fans were quick to express their support, surprise, and curiosity about her appearance.

Danielle’s rare public sighting since group hiatus

Wearing minimal makeup, sportswear, and her signature warm smile, Danielle looked healthy and relaxed. Since the group’s legal fallout with ADOR over contract termination, the members have remained largely out of the public eye.

The conflict stems from NewJeans’ ongoing attempt to nullify their exclusive contract with ADOR. Although an injunction appeal to lift the ban on independent activities was recently dismissed in court, the main lawsuit remains active. The next hearing is scheduled for July 24. Until then, all official promotions for the group and its individual members remain frozen.

Given the circumstances, fans were divided over Danielle’s participation in the jog. Some questioned whether such appearances were permitted during the contract suspension period. Others pushed back, pointing out that she’s free to enjoy her personal life and spend time with celebrity friends. They note that it was simply a marathon, not a media-covered or broadcast event.

Park Bo Gum balances fitness with drama stardom

Park Bo Gum, no stranger to making headlines himself, is currently starring in the ongoing K-drama GOOD BOY. It’s an action-comedy centered around former national athletes turned elite police officers. With 10 episodes already out, the 11th and 12th are set to air on July 5 and 6. The show, co-starring Kim So Hyun, has been praised for its unique storyline and humor.

His presence alongside Danielle, a younger artist currently handling a tense phase in her career, struck fans as meaningful. Many viewed the outing as a sign of solidarity and a source of comfort.

