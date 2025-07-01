When cricket marriages strike out: A look at the sport’s most notable divorces

Cricket stars often deliver century-plus performances, but off the pitch, their personal innings can end in heartbreak. From viral-age splits to courtroom decrees, top players have seen marriages unravel under public scrutiny.

These separations, spanning the glamor of modern power couples to the long-standing unions of veterans, reveal pressures that fame and travel impose on personal relationships. We’ve listed down the key players, their spouses, and the dates that marked the fall of their partnerships.

Advertisement

Current gen cricketers and their breakups

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma

The leg-spinner married choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22, 2020, but they filed for divorce on February 20, 2025. As reported by Sports Dunia, Chahal and Verma sought to waive the six-month “cooling-off” period under the Hindu Marriage Act, citing prolonged separation.

Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first exchanged vows in a low-key Mumbai ceremony on May 31, 2020, and later had a bigger, more public ceremony in Rajasthan on February 14, 2023. According to the Indian Express, they announced their split in mid-2024 after four years together, parting quietly without citing specific causes. Their son, Agastya, remains the focus of post divorce co-parenting.

Shikhar Dhawan & Ayesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan’s marriage to Melbourne-based kickboxer Ayesha Mukherjee began on October 30, 2012. Their separation in 2021 culminated in a Delhi court granting Dhawan a divorce in October 2023 on the grounds of mental cruelty, as per reports. The decree also addressed custody of their son, Zoravar, who now resides in Australia with his mother.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik & Nikita Vanjara

Childhood sweethearts, Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara wed in 2007. Their scandalous split in 2012 followed exposés of her relationship with his teammate at the time, Murali Vijay. The divorce finalized that year closed one chapter, but opened the door for Karthik’s later marriage to squash star Dipika Pallikal in 2015.

Which cricket veterans have been through divorce?

Mohammad Azharuddin: Naureen & Sangeeta Bijlani

Azharuddin’s first marriage to Naureen began in 1987. After two sons and over 10 years together, their marriage ended in 1996 amid rumors of multiple affairs, according to the mentioned publications. He later wed Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996; the union later dissolved in 2010 under media scrutiny of his off-field life.

Ravi Shastri & Ritu Singh

World-champion player-turned-coach Ravi Shastri married Dr. Ritu Singh in 1990 and spent 22 years together. They then divorced in 2012. Reports linked their split to the grueling nature of Shastri’s schedule rather than any public affair, though this is not confirmed.

Advertisement

Vinod Kambli: Noella Lewis & Andrea Hewitt

Kambli divorced his first wife, Noella Lewis, and later married model Andrea Hewitt in 1998. Marital discord led to a divorce filing in February 2023. Both later agreed to reconsider their decision, though no formal reconciliation has been confirmed.

Javagal Srinath & Jyothsna

The fast bowler married Jyothsna in 1999; they parted ways in 2007 over reported personal differences. A few months later, Javagal Srinath married journalist Madhavi Patravali in 2008.

Manoj Prabhakar & Sandhya

Manoj Prabhakar’s 1994 marriage with Sandhya ended in 2013, after allegations of dowry and harassment were made. He later married actress Farheen and has since kept his family life largely out of the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Kavya Maran reacts to her viral IPL memes: ‘If you had a camera on everyone at work…’