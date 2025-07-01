NewJeans' deepfake case: ADOR intensifies legal action against defamers amid ongoing contract validity suit

NewJeans' management agency, ADOR, shared a major update regarding the spread of malicious online content targeting the group. On June 30, they revealed that they have identified and pursued legal action against individuals behind deepfake content featuring NewJeans members, as reported by media portal K-POPdays on July 1.

This development came amid the legal contract dispute between the quintet and ADOR, sparking curiosity about the timing of the agency's move.

Advertisement

ADOR shares update on NewJeans' deepfake content creators

ADOR is taking a strong stance against online harassment targeting NewJeans. They have been continuously monitoring and pursuing legal action against malicious online content, including the creation of deepfake videos, targeting the group. Recently, one individual using ProtonMail for circulating such illicit content was arrested after a thorough investigation, as per ADOR.

They revealed several of such creators had already faced several legal punishments, including prison sentences and fines. The label is also pursuing criminal proceedings against a YouTuber whose content could lead to s*xual humiliation of the NewJeans members. The YouTuber initially received a suspended sentence with educational programming, but ADOR has appealed for stricter penalties.

ADOR reveals no leniency towards NewJeans' defamers

The HYBE-owned agency mentioned a zero-tolerance policy towards online harassment. They're also collaborating with US legal systems to track down identities on YouTube and other platforms, followed by domestic legal action.

Advertisement

ADOR's possible motive behind the legal stance

ADOR probably wants to demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding NewJeans' well-being and reputation even amid their ongoing contract dispute with the artists. “We will continue to take every possible legal measure to protect the rights of our artists,” the agency declared. Through their firm legal stance against the Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein's defamers, the label probably wants to earn their trust back.

They clearly want the K-pop idols back under their label, as expressed by them in the headings of their legal case with NewJeans. However, the girls might still not be ready to drop the case and reach a settlement with them. Regarding the latest development to the lawsuits, the court sided with ADOR, ruling that NewJeans can't engage in independent entertainment activities, without the label's permission.

ALSO READ: Danielle remains 'unbothered' by NewJeans drama, joins GOOD BOY’s Park Bo Gum and Sean for jog sesh amid ADOR feud